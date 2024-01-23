Global Near Infrared Imaging Market to Reach Value of USD 2.75 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global near-infrared imaging market is rapidly evolving and is poised to revolutionize medical diagnostics and imaging. The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disorders, has spurred a significant demand for precise diagnostic tools.
The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and cardiovascular disorders, has generated a pressing need for highly accurate diagnostic tools in healthcare. Near-infrared imaging has emerged as a powerful solution, offering advanced visualization and tissue differentiation capabilities in the global near-infrared imaging market.
Prominent Players in Global Near Infrared Imaging Market
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Leica Microsystems GmbH
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Olympus Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Miltenyi Biotec
Software Segment has Risen Significantly due to Integration of Advanced Software Solutions
Software segment has emerged as the fastest-growing sector within the global near-infrared imaging market. This growth can be attributed to the integrating of advanced software solutions that significantly augment the capabilities of near-infrared imaging systems. These software packages empower healthcare professionals with efficient tools for data analysis, image processing, and interpretation.
The market in North America has asserted its dominance in the global near infrared imaging market. Its advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development have positioned North America as a critical leader in this technology sector. The region boasts an array of prominent market players and esteemed research institutions that are pivotal in driving innovation and fostering advancements in near-infrared imaging.
Hospitals Segment to Dominate Market due to Pivotal Role in Healthcare Delivery
Hospitals occupy the largest share of the global market for near-infrared imaging, driven by their pivotal role in healthcare delivery. Hospitals function as primary hubs for diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions, encompassing ailments such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. Near-infrared imaging technology equips hospitals with advanced imaging capabilities vital in ensuring precise diagnostics, surgical planning, and postoperative monitoring in the global near-infrared imaging market.
The Asia-Pacific is poised to become the fastest-growing hub within the global near infrared imaging market. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth, including the rapid improvement of healthcare infrastructure, a burgeoning patient population, and increased healthcare expenditures across the region.
A comprehensive analysis of major global near infrared imaging market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Key Developments in Global Near Infrared Imaging Market
- In 2023, Hamamatsu Photonics made an exciting announcement by unveiling its latest innovation, the NIR-A1200 near-infrared camera. This cutting-edge camera is meticulously designed to cater to a broad spectrum of industrial and scientific applications, promising enhanced capabilities and precision in near-infrared imaging.
- In 2023, Olympus joined the fray with the launch of its NIR-D7000 near-infrared camera. This advanced camera is tailored explicitly for use in medical and industrial applications, marking a significant step forward in near-infrared imaging technology.
Key Questions Answered in the Global Near Infrared Imaging Market Report
- What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?
- List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
