SEALSQ Announces an Initiative Focused on Semiconductor Personalization Centers, SEALCOINS Incentivization, and Advanced IoT Integration Aiming to Mitigate Global Dependency on Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fortify Microchip Deployment Capabilities

SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a leader in the fields of Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology, today announced a groundbreaking strategy set to incentivize the creating of Semiconductors Personalization Centers to contribute into the decentralization of the global semiconductor, cryptocurrency, AI and IoT sectors.



The initiative encompasses the development of Semiconductor Personalization Centers through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and the introduction of SEALCoins to support this advanced venture. SEALSQ is currently in negotiation for three major projects in Europe, Middle East and Far East to implement a process known as OSAT (Open Semiconductors Assembly and Test) Centers which are run by experienced hardware designers to create the chip design using RISC-V technology. The chips are built locally at the SEALSQ centers to meet the highest security standards and certifications from bodies such as Common Criteria and NIST.



Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, emphasizing the strategic significance, noted: "In today's tech-driven world, control over semiconductor supply is not just an economic advantage, it's a national security imperative. Our initiative empowers countries to establish local semiconductor personalization centers, ensuring uninterrupted access to these critical components."

SEALCoins Incentivization and Production:

SEALSQ is allocating 100 million SEALCoins to each Semiconductor Personalization Center. This effort is designed to back the production of 100 million Quasar post-quantum semiconductors, with each semiconductor being paired with at least one SEALCOIN. The value of a SEALCOIN is secured by the value of a Quasar Post Quantum chip. Currently in its pre-registration phase, SEALCOIN is expected to hit various exchanges by the end of Q2 2024.

Quantum Computing Threat to Cryptocurrencies:

Addressing the looming threat posed by quantum computing to cryptocurrencies, SEALSQ's initiative is a timely response. Quantum computing poses a significant risk to public key cryptography, currently safeguarding cryptocurrencies, making them susceptible to quantum attacks. This could undermine trust in digital currencies and compromise transactions.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to mitigate global dependency on semiconductor manufacturing and fortify microchip deployment capabilities.

In a world where the semiconductor market size is projected to reach $726.73 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027 (according to a Fortune Business Insights report), the importance of self-sufficiency in semiconductor production cannot be overstated. SEALSQ's initiative is timely, and it is addressing the urgent need for countries to secure their supply chains amid a persistent global shortage of semiconductors. This venture not only addresses the current semiconductor shortage but also sets the stage for a future where technology and personalization converge to redefine the global technological landscape.

In the IoT era, where personalization and technology convergence redefine customer engagement, SEALSQ's initiatives in semiconductor personalization and IoT integration signify a major stride towards technological self-reliance and economic advancement for participating countries. This venture not only addresses the current semiconductor shortage but also sets the stage for a future where technology and personalization converge, redefining the global technological landscape.

SEALSQ’s comprehensive solution spans in secure elements, cryptographic keys, and hardware security modules. The initiative is not just about technology transfer; it includes complete hardware and software provisioning, training, and continuous support. This holistic approach is set to bolster industries like automotive, aerospace, and healthcare, where secure and reliable microchips are indispensable.

Beyond bolstering supply chain security, the establishment of these centers is a potent economic catalyst. Localized production and customization of microchips will generate jobs and invigorate economies, fostering technological innovation and industry growth within participating countries.

SEALSQ’s recent foray into providing Security Services and Semiconductors to IoT device manufacturers adopting Matter Protocol further highlights the interconnectedness of semiconductor technology and IoT. The Matter Protocol, a leading standard for smart home devices developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), is set to surge the demand for semiconductors. Smart home devices, increasingly embedded in our daily lives, rely on a spectrum of semiconductor components, from microcontrollers to wireless communication chips.

The burgeoning smart home market, expected to expand at a staggering 29.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 (Allied Market Research), underscores the escalating demand for semiconductors. This growth trajectory is fueled by the rising adoption of smart devices, energy-efficient solutions, and enhanced home security systems.

In the IoT era, personalization and technology convergence are redefining customer engagement. IoT's potential to transform everyday interactions into meaningful brand experiences is unprecedented. From smart refrigeration systems to automated home maintenance, IoT devices are reshaping how consumers interact with technology, paving the way for an era of hyper-personalized, intuitive experiences.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

