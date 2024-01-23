Genetec voted as one of Canada’s 2024 Top Employers for Young People

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that it has been named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People by MediaCorp Canada.



Canada's Top Employers for Young People is organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. This special designation recognizes the employers that offer Canada’s best workplaces and programs for young people just starting their careers. Companies are evaluated on their ability to attract and retain young workers, mentorship and training programs, growth and development opportunities, and the percentage of young people in the organization.

Genetec was recognized as a Top Employer based on its numerous employee-focused initiatives including a work environment that promotes creativity, innovation, and teamwork. Aside from flexible hours, health and wellness programs, subsidized gourmet healthy meals, an on-site kinesiologist, and a fitness center, young team members at Genetec benefit from many training and continuing education opportunities, including an apprenticeship program to help candidates without the right qualifications to gain the necessary experience and skillset on the job.

The company prides itself on its active internship program to help the next generation of talented individuals get a head start in their careers. Every year, Genetec offers over 400 software engineering, sales, and marketing intern positions with many leading to full-time employment.

“We are very proud to be recognized as a top employer for young people in Canada,” said Richard Pailliere, Vice President of Human Resources, Genetec Inc. “With a third of our workforce under 30 years old, this nomination reflects our commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace that empowers the next generation of talent. We are thankful for the diverse perspectives, energy, and innovation our talented young employees bring to our organization.”

Headquartered in the Technoparc Montréal, just steps away from the city's coming light rail service, the company continues to expand to accommodate dynamic annual growth. Genetec is currently recruiting for over 90 open positions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

To learn more about Career Opportunities at Genetec, please visit https://www.genetec.com/about-us/careers.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

