AeroClave Offers New Funding Path for Industrial Decontamination Solution With GovFunds

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClave, a leading provider in decontamination technology, today announces its partnership with GovFunds to provide prospective customers guidance on the application process for supplementary funding options. With the demand and cost for decontamination equipment rising, AeroClave and GovFunds have joined together to encourage communities to prioritize public safety with resources that promote affordability.



“The pandemic has made everyone more responsive to the need for decontamination in everyday spaces,” said AeroClave CEO Ronald D. Brown, MD. “Our partnership with GovFunds will give those seeking decontamination equipment the connections and expertise they need to go through the application process for the ample private, state, and federal funding options that are available to them.”

AeroClave systems can be deployed in virtually any setting, including hospital rooms, churches, classrooms, offices, airplane cabins, and more. As demand increases and inflation persists, AeroClave strives to further its efforts to protect public safety by providing equipment with accessible financing and funding.

GovFunds aids in closing municipal funding gaps by connecting prospective local government customers with grant options from local foundations, corporations, and federal agencies that fit their individual needs, guiding them through each step of the application process.

“GovFunds has seen the increase in demand for decontamination solutions around the nation,” said Lauren Neustaedter, the Head of Customer Success at GovFunds. “We believe strongly that no one should have to skimp on safety due to cost and are excited to begin working with AeroClave customers by connecting them with crucial funding options.”

To learn more about GovFunds partnership with AeroClave visit https://govfunds.io/vendors/aeroclave.

About AeroClave

AeroClave, LLC was founded in 2003 to develop, manufacture and sell a system capable of decontaminating commercial and military aircraft from pandemic-producing viruses and other disease-causing pathogens. AeroClave has become the number one best-selling system as it evolved into multiple decontamination products, both portable and fixed room units, that are easy to operate and will limit the spread of infectious diseases. To learn more about AeroClave and its use cases for first responders, hospitals, aircraft, facilities and more, head to www.aeroclave.com. Notable clients include the United States Marine Corps, United States Army, City of Orlando Fire Department, Dallas Fire Rescue, New Orleans EMS, FDNY, Chicago Fire Department, AdventHealth, and Orlando Health.

About GovFunds

GovFunds is a leading technology platform dedicated to revolutionizing the grant funding process for local governments and vendors. Our solution simplifies the complexities of grant management by integrating innovative technology with expert guidance, making it easier for vendors to secure contracts and for agencies to fund essential projects. Our commitment lies in enhancing the efficiency and transparency of funding processes, thereby empowering communities and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. Discover more about how GovFunds is transforming grant funding and supporting community development at GovFunds.io

Media Contact

Kalie Griffin

Uproar PR for AeroClave

kgriffin@uproarpr.com

407-360-8538