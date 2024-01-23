Fight Ledger Failure with New Trex® Seal™ Sub-Ledger Tape

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterproofing the ledger board is a critical step in preventing moisture damage and ensuring the structural integrity of a deck over time. To fully protect this essential component, the maker of Trex® Seal™ Ledger Tape has introduced a new butyl tape engineered specially for use behind the ledger board. Measuring 22-inches wide, Trex® Seal™ Sub-Ledger Tape creates a continuous water-tight seal between the ledger board and the house wrap to prevent water from infiltrating the house.

“Ask any contractor where a deck is most likely to fail and, chances are, they’ll point to the ledger board,” said Dave Kile, CEO of IBP, LLC, which manufactures and markets deck waterproofing products through a licensing agreement with Trex Company. “If not correctly installed and protected, this single element can be the downfall of a deck’s structure. By adding this extra layer of moisture protection, professional deck builders can prevent water from getting trapped between the ledger board and the exterior wall of a home, reducing the likelihood of wood decay and increasing the lifespan of the deck.”

Inspired by the success of the award-winning Trex Seal Ledger Tape, the new sub-ledger offering features similar performance features and benefits in a wider product designed for this specific application. Reinforced with an aluminum liner, the 22” wide, self-adhering, butyl-based tape fully covers the back of the ledger board and integrates with the house wrap to provide a continuous seal for optimal protection against moisture and water penetration. It also creates a water-tight seal around ledger fasteners.

“When water seeps behind a ledger board, it can lead to mold, rot and wood decay that can negatively impact not only the structural integrity of the deck but the exterior of the home as well,” noted Kile. “By using Trex Seal Sub-Ledger Tape in conjunction with Trex Seal Ledger Tape, builders can fully protect the ledger board on all sides to ensure homeowners optimal longevity and enjoyment of their decks.”

Trex Seal Sub-Ledger Tape is designed for easy application with a convenient triple-release liner that allows installers to bend and set it in place without it flexing back like other flashing tapes. It’s 22” width replaces the need to use multiple strips of tape, saving valuable time on the job site. Additionally, it is AAMA 711-13 compliant and is backed by a 25-year warranty.

“Whether constructing a new deck or replacing an existing one, installing Trex Seal Sub-Ledger Tape is a simple process that takes minutes but can add years onto the life of a deck,” added Kile.

Trex Seal Sub-Ledger Tape expands the Trex® portfolio of moisture protection products, which also includes Trex® Protect Joist & Beam Tape, Trex® Protect Rim Joist Tape, Trex Seal Ledger Tape and the Trex® RainEscape® deck drainage system. All five products are designed to prevent moisture penetration and premature deterioration of wooden substructures and can be used with any decking material. For more information about Trex Seal Sub-Ledger Tape, visit TrexSeal.com.

About Trex ® RainEscape ® , Trex ® Protect and Trex ® Seal™

Trex® RainEscape®, Trex® Protect and Trex® Seal™ products are manufactured and sold by IBP, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024), as well as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

