3PL Market Projected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2023 with a 6.5% CAGR - Global Forecast to 2027

As industries worldwide continue to expand, the demand for logistical support services evolves accordingly, with the global third-party logistics (3PL) market being a critical component of this growth. Recent research released on the subject provides in-depth analysis and valuable insights for stakeholders in this dynamic sector.

The latest market intelligence report focuses on the growth trajectory of the third-party logistics industry, valuing the market at $1.6 billion as of 2023. The forecast expects the market to burgeon at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2023 and 2027. These figures reflect the industry's rapid evolution as logistics become increasingly pivotal to global and regional economies.

Key Opportunities and Market Segments

The report segregates the third-party logistics market into different segments to provide a detailed outlook on opportunities and trends. These segments feature an end-use type including manufacturing, retail & ecommerce, healthcare, consumer goods, and more. Moreover, it categorizes the market based on modes of transportation such as roadways, railways, waterways, and airways. This segmentation is instrumental in understanding the diverse needs and the emergence of tailored logistics solutions in the industry.

With over 50 graphical representations, tables, and figures, the report offers an executive-level blueprint of the market. It serves as a vital tool for decision-makers, providing a robust synthesis of local and global market insights. This structure aids in quick familiarization with prevailing and emerging market conditions, equipping business leaders with the knowledge to capitalize on the 3PL market growth.

Framework for a Growth-Oriented Strategy

By offering a forward-looking perspective, the research guides executives in constructing proactive strategies for expansion and profitability within the third-party logistics sphere. The analysis of assumptions and drivers behind the ongoing and upcoming market trends offers a clear picture of the potential trajectories the 3PL market is projected to take.

This in-depth market intelligence is pivotal for 3PL companies, supply chain solution providers, freight forwarders, and other market participants desiring to fortify their position and achieve growth in the globally expanding third-party logistics landscape.

The comprehensive outlook provided by this report will enhance the strategic approaches of 3PL stakeholders and support the ongoing development of effective, customer-centric logistics solutions across varied industry sectors.

Highlights and Scope of the Global 3PL Market:

Comprehensive overview of the 3PL market size, share, trends, and forecasts up to 2027.

Identification of key technology and regulatory trends impacting the growth of the market.

Inclusion of recent mergers, acquisitions, and venture financing deals that shape the industry landscape.

Analysis of the value chain components, including freight forwarding, inbound warehousing, order fulfillment, outbound logistics, and reverse logistics.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Kuehne + Nagel Inc.

DHL International

Geodis

FedEx Corporation

Ceva Logistics

Nippon Express

Kerry Logistics

Yusen Logistics

DSV AS

Allcargo Logistics

