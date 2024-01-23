Medical Clothing Market to Hit USD 88.53 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Awareness of Infection Control and Stringent Regulatory Standards | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on SNS Insider’s research, the Medical Clothing Market is witnessing significant growth driven by increased awareness of infection control, technological advancements, global health pandemics, and adherence to stringent regulatory standards.

Market Overview

Medical clothing plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader community. This specialized apparel is designed to meet stringent standards, providing a barrier against contaminants and contributing to the overall hygiene of healthcare environments. The primary objective of these garments is to prevent the transmission of infections and maintain a sterile environment within hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

Market Analysis

With an increasing focus on infection prevention and control, there is a growing awareness of the importance of using appropriate medical clothing. This heightened awareness is driving the demand for advanced and more effective protective apparel. Advances in textile technology have led to the development of innovative materials with enhanced protective properties. Antimicrobial fabrics, moisture-wicking materials, and breathable textiles are becoming prevalent in the medical clothing market, further boosting its growth. Recent global health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have underscored the critical role of medical clothing in controlling the spread of infectious diseases. This has led to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and a surge in demand for protective apparel. The healthcare industry is subject to rigorous regulatory standards, and compliance with these standards necessitates the use of high-quality medical clothing. The need to adhere to stringent guidelines is a significant driver for market growth.

Key Players Listed in this Report are:

Semperit AG Holding

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Smith+Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

3M

Healing Hands

Ansell Ltd.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Superior Group of Companies

Narang Medical Ltd.

Medical Clothing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 45.76 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 88.53 Bn CAGR CAGR of 8.6% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Medical Clothing Market Trends & Industry Insights

The Medical Clothing market is currently witnessing dynamic shifts in trends and insights, fueled by a confluence of factors that reflect the evolving landscape of healthcare. As the global healthcare industry places an increased emphasis on infection prevention and control, the demand for advanced medical clothing solutions is on the rise. In response to the ongoing pandemic and a growing awareness of healthcare-associated infections, there's a notable trend towards the development of innovative and high-performance medical garments. Antimicrobial fabrics, moisture-wicking materials, and sustainable production practices are gaining prominence, reflecting a commitment to both safety and environmental responsibility. The integration of smart textiles, such as those embedded with sensors for vital sign monitoring, is pushing the boundaries of traditional medical clothing, promising improved patient care and streamlined healthcare processes.

Key Takeaway from Medical Clothing Market Study

The Facial Protection segment stands at the forefront of medical clothing, encompassing a range of protective gear designed to shield healthcare workers from potential airborne contaminants. This includes face masks, face shields, and other facial barriers that act as a crucial line of defense against infectious diseases.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment holds a key position in the medical clothing market, addressing the unique needs of outpatient surgical facilities. Ambulatory surgical centers play a vital role in delivering timely and efficient surgical services while minimizing the need for extended hospital stays.

Recent Developments

The renowned lingerie brand Natori has recently entered the healthcare industry with the release of a stylish and innovative medical scrubs collection. Partnering with an esteemed fashion designer, the healthwear company aims to revolutionize the way medical professionals approach their work attire.

A pioneering healthwear company has joined forces with a highly regarded fashion designer to introduce a line of fashionable and functional scrubs. The innovative partnership aims to revolutionize the traditional medical attire, bringing a touch of elegance and contemporary flair to healthcare professionals.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The medical clothing market is experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a confluence of factors that shape its landscape. One of the primary drivers propelling the market forward is the increasing emphasis on infection control and safety measures within healthcare settings. With the growing awareness of contagious diseases and the need for stringent hygiene standards, the demand for specialized medical clothing, such as scrubs, gowns, and lab coats, has surged. Moreover, advancements in textile technology have led to the development of fabrics with antimicrobial properties, further bolstering the market's growth. On the flip side, the market faces restraints in the form of stringent regulations and standards governing the production and quality of medical clothing. Manufacturers are compelled to adhere to rigorous guidelines, leading to increased production costs.

Medical Clothing Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Facial protection

Surgical drapes and gowns

Gloves

Other

By Usage

Patients

Health workers

By End-user

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Key Regional Developments

The North American medical clothing market has been characterized by a robust demand for high-quality and technologically advanced healthcare apparel. Stringent safety regulations and a growing awareness of infection control have fueled the adoption of specialized medical clothing. In Europe, the market is marked by a combination of stringent regulatory frameworks and a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials. The European Union's emphasis on infection prevention measures in healthcare settings has driven the demand for protective medical clothing. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the market, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a rising awareness of the importance of infection control.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has undeniably left its mark on the medical clothing market. As consumers become more cost-conscious during a recession, there may be a shift in preferences towards more affordable and practical medical clothing options. Manufacturers that can provide cost-effective yet high-quality products may find themselves better positioned in the market. The rise of remote healthcare services and telemedicine, accelerated by the pandemic and now further emphasized by the recession, could impact the demand for certain types of medical clothing traditionally associated with in-person healthcare settings.

