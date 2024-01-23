Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Competitive Landscape Report 2023: AbbVie Sponsors the Highest Number of Trials with 61, Followed by Pfizer with 48 Trials and Boehringer Ingelheim with 46 Trials

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) - Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers valuable insights into the current and future competitive landscape of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) therapeutics.

It provides data-driven information on factors such as the prevalence of RA, the existing market for RA drugs, the development pipeline for RA treatments, and trends in clinical trials. Commercial sponsors have been prominent in conducting clinical trials for RA, with notable contributions from companies like AbbVie, Pfizer, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Additionally, the report highlights regional variations in deal types, with partnerships being common in Asia-Pacific and North America, acquisitions prevalent in Europe, and licensing agreements dominant in South America and Africa. These insights are crucial for stakeholders in the RA therapeutics sector to make informed strategic decisions and investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Route of Administration

4.4 Marketed Drugs Profiles and Sales Forecasts



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Therapy Cost

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Phase III Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Molecule Type

6.4 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.5 Overview by Route of Administration

6.6 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.7 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Geographic Overview

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Methodology - Sales Forecast

11.3 Methodology - Pricing and Reimbursement

11.4 Methodology - PTSR and LoA Analysis

11.5 About the Authors

11.6 Contact the Publisher

11.7 Disclaimer





