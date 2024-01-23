Net Zero Strategies in Retail and Apparel Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: 18 Out of 20 Sample Retail Companies Report Value Chain Emissions

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence - Net Zero Strategies in Retail and Apparel (2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

Retail and apparel companies are far away from net zero. Intense regulatory pressure on emissions means companies in all sectors need a net zero strategy. Of the 20 retail and apparel majors analyzed in this report, 16 have committed to net zero emissions across their value chains between 2030 and 2050 but are far from achieving this aim.



Scope 1 and 2, which are generated by business operations, make up around 10% of total emissions. The main contributors are direct emissions, mainly company facilities and vehicles, and the purchase of renewable electricity. Retail and apparel companies are investing heavily in energy-saving strategies and renewable energy, with many setting 100% renewable energy targets.



Most emissions in the retail and apparel sector are value chain emissions, known as scope 3. Most of these arise from the production of purchased goods and services and the end-of-life treatment of these products thereafter. Scope 3 emissions were reported by 18 of the 20 sample companies for 2022. Companies that cannot reduce value chain emissions could faceaccusations of greenwashing and higher costs from expanding emissions trading systems.



Transparency and collaboration with suppliers and logistics partners are crucial. Tracking end-to-end emissions across complex and lengthy value chains remains a major challenge for retail companies. To reduce emissions, retailers must be selective, focusing on sustainable partners and shortening their value chains.



Retailers must adopt a circular business model. The circular economy is key to reducing value chain emissions and the use of raw materials. The most challenging aspect will be influencing supplier and consumer behavior and educating stakeholders. There is currently a lack of regulation to support the transition to more circular production methods.

