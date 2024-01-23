Cryogenic Equipment Market is on an ambitious trajectory, aiming for a projected valuation of US$ 41 billion by 2032, according to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market share for cryogenic equipment stands at approximately US$ 22.4 billion. As the adoption of renewable energy increases, the cryogenic equipment sector is expected to thrive, reaching US$ 41 billion and demonstrating a 6.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.



The cryogenic equipment market refers to the sector involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of equipment designed to operate at extremely low temperatures, typically below -150°C (-238°F). This equipment includes various devices such as cryogenic storage tanks, valves, pumps, and vaporizers, among others. The primary applications of cryogenic equipment span multiple industries, including healthcare (for storing biological samples and medical gases), aerospace (for rocket propulsion systems), food processing (for freezing and preserving food items), and energy (for liquefied natural gas production and storage). As technological advancements continue and the demand for specialized cooling solutions grows, the cryogenic equipment market is evolving, offering innovative solutions to meet various industrial and scientific requirements.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 22.4 Billion Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 41 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 6.4% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 342 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Cryogen, Application, End User, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Key Companies Profiled Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Wessington Cryogenics, Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH, Standex International, INOX India Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Premier Cryogenics Ltd., Lapesa Grupo Empresarial s.l,Galileo Technologies S.A., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Cryolor SA

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The future trajectory of the cryogenic equipment market is influenced by several key drivers. Firstly, there's a notable surge in the demand for Nitrogen Dewar tanks, which not only fortify industrial infrastructure but also enhance distribution networks. This growth is further propelled by the increasing awareness and adoption of renewable energy sources, particularly evident in the expansion of shell gas-fired power plants. Concurrently, a significant uptick in overall energy consumption across various sectors is shaping the landscape, driving the need for advanced cryogenic solutions. Additionally, the food and beverage sector is experiencing a notable shift with the rising popularity of frozen food products. This trend necessitates specialized cryogenic equipment for storage and transportation. Moreover, the escalating demand for bulk liquid nitrogen storage tanks across diverse applications, including food preservation, medical uses, and industrial processes, further augments market growth prospects.

Restraints:

The growth of the cryogenic equipment market faces several challenges. High initial investment costs deter smaller enterprises, while operational complexities and safety risks associated with extreme temperatures require specialized expertise and stringent regulations. Additionally, limited infrastructure for maintaining cryogenic temperatures, environmental concerns, and increasing competition pose barriers to market expansion. External factors like geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions further impact market stability. Addressing these challenges requires strategic planning, research, and collaboration to foster sustainable growth in the cryogenic equipment sector.

Opportunities:

The cryogenic equipment market offers significant growth opportunities across sectors. With a focus on renewable energy, cryogenic solutions like Cryogenics-based Energy Storage (CES) are gaining traction for efficient energy storage. Additionally, the healthcare and food industries drive demand for specialized cryogenic applications, including medical procedures and frozen food storage. The industrial sector's expansion, technological innovations, and emerging market penetration further fuel market growth. Strategic collaborations, advancements in technology, and market diversification present avenues for innovation and expansion within the cryogenic equipment sector.

The top key trends shaping the cryogenic equipment market include:

Rise in Renewable Energy Storage: The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is driving demand for cryogenic equipment, particularly in energy storage solutions like Cryogenics-based Energy Storage (CES). Healthcare Advancements: Cryogenic applications in healthcare, including cryosurgery, tissue preservation, and medical gas storage, are witnessing growth due to technological advancements and increasing medical procedures. Expansion in Food & Beverage Industry: The growing popularity of frozen food products necessitates advanced cryogenic equipment for efficient storage, transportation, and processing, driving market demand within the food and beverage sector. Industrial Applications: The industrial sector's growth, characterized by increasing LNG production, chemical processing, and metallurgy applications, is fueling demand for specialized cryogenic equipment. Technological Innovations: Continued advancements in cryogenic technologies, such as improved insulation materials, efficient cooling systems, and automation, are driving product development and differentiation. Emerging Market Penetration: Expansion into emerging markets with growing industrial sectors, increased energy demand, and infrastructure development is creating new market opportunities and driving growth. Strategic Collaborations: Collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions within the industry are facilitating access to new technologies, markets, and customer segments, driving innovation and market expansion in the cryogenic equipment sector.



Key Players:

Several key players dominate the cryogenic equipment market, contributing significantly to its growth and innovation. While specific rankings may vary based on regions and sectors within the industry, some prominent global players often cited include:

Chart Industries: A leading global manufacturer of cryogenic equipment, providing solutions for various applications, including energy, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Linde plc: A multinational industrial gases and engineering company that offers a comprehensive range of cryogenic equipment and solutions, including storage tanks, vaporizers, and related services. Air Liquide: Another major player in the industrial gases sector, Air Liquide provides a wide range of cryogenic equipment and services, catering to diverse industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing. Taylor-Wharton: A renowned manufacturer of cryogenic equipment, Taylor-Wharton specializes in producing high-quality cryogenic storage solutions, including liquid nitrogen dewars, tanks, and containers. INOX India Pvt. Ltd.: A leading manufacturer of cryogenic equipment, INOX offers a comprehensive range of products, including cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, and transportation solutions. Cryofab Inc.: Specializing in the design and manufacture of cryogenic equipment, Cryofab provides a wide range of products, including cryogenic storage tanks, dewars, and accessories. Wessington Cryogenics: A UK-based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of cryogenic equipment, Wessington Cryogenics offers a comprehensive range of products, including cryogenic storage tanks, vessels, and transportation solutions.



These key market players, along with several other regional and niche players, contribute to the competitive landscape of the cryogenic equipment market, driving innovation, product development, and market expansion through strategic initiatives, collaborations, and technological advancements.

Market Segmentation:

Market segmentation in the cryogenic equipment industry can be categorized based on various criteria, including application, product type, end-user industry, and region. Here's a breakdown:

By Application: Storage: Including cryogenic storage tanks, vessels, and containers used for storing liquefied gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon.

Transportation: Cryogenic transport equipment such as tankers and trailers designed for transporting liquefied gases under extremely low temperatures.

Processing: Cryogenic equipment used in various industrial processes, including cooling, freezing, and liquefaction applications. By Product Type: Tanks & Dewars: Including storage tanks, dewars, and vessels designed for storing and transporting liquefied gases.

Valves, Pumps & Vaporizers: Cryogenic valves, pumps, and vaporizers used for controlling the flow, pressure, and temperature of cryogenic fluids.

Others: Including cryogenic accessories, instrumentation, and safety equipment. By End-User Industry: Energy & Power: Including applications in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, storage, and transportation, as well as renewable energy storage solutions.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Cryogenic applications in medical gases, cryosurgery, tissue preservation, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Food & Beverage: Cryogenic equipment used in food processing, freezing, and storage applications.

Metallurgy & Chemicals: Industrial applications in metallurgical processes, chemical processing, and manufacturing. By Region: North America: Including the United States and Canada, characterized by technological advancements, stringent regulations, and significant investments in renewable energy and healthcare sectors.

Europe: Including major economies like the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, driven by industrial growth, infrastructure development, and increasing adoption of renewable energy sources.

Asia-Pacific: Including emerging markets such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, characterized by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and growing energy demand.

Middle East & Africa: Including countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Nigeria, driven by energy sector investments, infrastructure development, and industrial growth.

By understanding these segmentation criteria, industry stakeholders can identify growth opportunities, target specific market segments, and develop tailored strategies to capitalize on the evolving landscape of the cryogenic equipment market.

Regional Insights:

The regional analysis of the cryogenic equipment market reveals distinct trends and growth opportunities across various geographies. In North America, particularly the United States and Canada, technological advancements, stringent safety regulations, and investments in renewable energy and healthcare sectors are driving market growth. Europe, encompassing major economies like the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, benefits from industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and a shift towards renewable energy sources, supported by strict regulatory environments and technological innovations. The Asia-Pacific region, including powerhouse economies such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, offers significant growth potential due to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing energy demand, with a focus on renewable energy projects, LNG infrastructure, and healthcare advancements.

Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa region, characterized by energy sector investments and infrastructure development, is experiencing growth driven by countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE investing in renewable energy projects, LNG infrastructure, and economic diversification efforts. Lastly, Latin America, including countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, presents growth opportunities fueled by industrial growth, infrastructure development, and investments in renewable energy and healthcare sectors. Overall, understanding these regional dynamics, market drivers, and challenges is crucial for industry stakeholders to identify growth avenues and formulate strategic initiatives tailored to the evolving landscape of the cryogenic equipment market.

The Future Hold for Participants in the Cryogenic Equipment Market:

The global trade in cryogenic equipment is poised for growth, especially in the realm of Nitrogen Dewar tanks, which are fortifying industrial infrastructure and distribution channels. Moreover, the industry is expected to benefit from the uptick in usage of shell gas-fired power plants, fueled by increased awareness of renewable energy alternatives and a notable surge in energy consumption.

Significantly, the food and beverage sector is also expected to experience rapid expansion, given the rising popularity and acceptance of frozen food products. This segment is anticipated to be propelled by the escalating demand for bulk liquid nitrogen storage tanks, given their extensive utilization in storage facilities and transportation vehicles.

