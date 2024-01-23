Vacation Rental Market to Reach $51.5 Billion by 2023 with a Robust Growth Forecast through 2030 Featuring Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, Wyndham, Awaze, and TripAdvisor Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacation Rental Market, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts By Region, and Country Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vacation rental industry is poised for progressive growth as the market valuation is set to climb to $51.5 billion in 2023. This notable ascent reflects a vigorous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the period extending from 2023 to 2030.

Regional and Country Forecasting: A Glimpse into the Future of Vacation Rentals



Executives in the vacation rental space will find strategic value in the report's thorough segmentation, which dissects the market across core regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and more. In addition to a global overview, in-depth country-specific forecasts for key players such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, and others offer targeted insights.



Growth Drivers and Market Dynamics

This perceptive analysis uncovers the influential trends and market drivers over the next 12 to 24 months, informed by insights gathered from local market participants. The growth of the vacation rental market is bolstered by consumer behavior shifts, technological advancements, and strategic initiatives within the sector.

Concluding Thoughts

The vacation rental industry continues to demonstrate resilience and robust growth potential in the evolving global marketplace. As the sector adapts and innovates, this comprehensive market intelligence report offers a vital resource for stakeholders aiming to seize upon emerging opportunities and navigate challenges with confidence and clarity.

Competitive Analysis: Identifying Market Leaders

A substantial section of this market intelligence focuses on competitive analyses, assisting stakeholders in identifying market leaders, innovators, and emerging entities. This helps in sculpting a clear view of the competition's market penetration and growth performance.

Executive-level forecast and analysis

Detailed market segmentation by region and country

Identification of key growth trends and market drivers

Comprehensive competitor analysis

30+ charts for an enhanced visual comprehension of the market size and forecasts

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hotelplan Holding AG

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. (OYO Rooms)

TripAdvisor Inc.

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Vacasa, LLC

Awaze

