Global Drone Services Market to Surpass 91.87 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Adoption of Drones for Cost-Effective Logistics Solutions

Westford, USA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing demand for industry-specific applications such as agriculture, construction, and surveillance, is propelling the expansion of the global drone services market as these unmanned aerial vehicles offer tailored solutions to address specific challenges.

Global drone services market is experiencing a prominent surge in growth, primarily fueled by the increasing demand for these critical services. Numerous industries, including agriculture, construction, and energy, need regular and comprehensive inspections for their infrastructure and assets.

Prominent Players in Global Drone Services Market

DJI

Parrot

Yuneec International

Autel Robotics

3D Robotics

PrecisionHawk

AeroVironment Inc.

Intel Corporation

Kespry

senseFly

CyPhy Works

Aeryon Labs Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

GoPro, Inc.

Freefly Systems

Skydio, Inc.

Walkera Technology Co., Ltd.

EHANG

PowerVision Technology Group

MMC UAV

Rotary Wing Drones Segment to Dominate Market Owing to their Extensive Adoption Rate

Rotary wing drones segment is the largest segment within the global drone services market. These versatile and agile aerial vehicles, also commonly referred to as multi-rotor drones, have garnered substantial popularity. Their widespread adoption can be attributed to critical advantages. Rotary wing drones excel in versatility and can perform various tasks across various industries, from aerial photography and surveillance to inspection and agricultural monitoring.

The market in North America holds a dominant position in the global drone services market, owing to a confluence of factors. Among these is the presence of significant drone service providers and industry leaders in the region who have spearheaded technological innovations and service offerings.

Hybrid Drones Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Versatility and Flexibility

Hybrid drones segment stands out as the fastest-growing type in the global drone services market. Hybrid drones represent a unique fusion of attributes from fixed-wing and rotary-wing drones, offering unparalleled versatility and flexibility for various applications. The rapid expansion of the hybrid drones segment can be attributed to its ability to cater to an ever-expanding list of use cases across diverse industries.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a hub for rapid growth in recent years, powered by a combination of factors in the global drone services market. There is the substantial increase in investments in infrastructure development, which has led to the expansion and modernization of various sectors. Additionally, the ongoing modernization of agriculture practices has driven demand for drone services in precision farming, crop monitoring, and pest control.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global drone services market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Drone Services Market

In 2023, Wisk Aero, a company backed by Boeing, unveiled a significant partnership with Japan Airlines (JAL). This collaboration aims to expedite the certification process and eventual deployment of Wisk Aero's autonomous passenger aircraft throughout the Japanese archipelago. The agreement underscores the growing interest and investment in the emerging air taxi industry, focusing on enhancing urban mobility and transportation solutions in densely populated regions.

In 2023, the innovative ePlane company introduced an electric flying taxi prototype to revolutionize urban transportation. This cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVOTL) model boasts an impressive range of approximately 200 kilometers on a single charge.

