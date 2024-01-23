Flexible Display Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of US$11.7 Billion by 2030 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size and Overview:



The global flexible display market is anticipated to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5%, projecting a rise from the 2023 value of US$6.2 billion to reach US$11.7 billion by the conclusion of 2030. Flexible displays, characterized by their ability to bend, fold, or curve without compromising functionality, represent innovative electronic visual interfaces poised to revolutionize traditional display technologies.

These lightweight and flexible displays market aim to introduce versatility in form factor and design, giving rise to unique and adaptable devices such as foldable smartphones, rollable tablets, and curved TVs. The overarching objective is to elevate user experiences by offering more immersive and flexible display solutions, thereby enhancing portability and aesthetics across a range of electronic devices.

The driving force behind the flexible display market is the escalating demand for smartphones, wearables, and other portable electronic devices featuring unconventional designs. The market's momentum is sustained by the surging popularity of flexible and foldable display technologies, fostering innovative developments in consumer electronics. Substantial opportunities emerge as manufacturers explore diverse applications in automotive displays, smart wearable devices, and even flexible e-readers.

The growth of the market is further propelled by advancements in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, contributing to enhanced flexibility, resolution, and energy efficiency. This progress serves as a significant catalyst for market expansion. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of flexible displays in emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) opens promising avenues for continued market growth.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$6.2 Billion Projected Market Value (2030F) US$11.7 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2023 to 2030) 9.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 236 Pages Market Segmentation By Display Type, By Substrate Material, By Application, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, East Asia, South ,Asia & Oceania, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled LG Display Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, ROYOLE Corporation, E Ink Holdings, BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, FlexEnable Limited, Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sharp Corporation

Market Key Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Unconventional Designs in Portable Devices: The increasing consumer demand for smartphones, wearables, and other portable electronic devices with unique and unconventional designs is a primary driver. Flexible displays enable the creation of devices with innovative form factors, such as foldable smartphones, rollable tablets, and curved TVs. Trend towards Flexible and Foldable Display Technologies: The market is driven by the growing trend toward flexible and foldable display technologies in the consumer electronics sector. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to bring about advancements that cater to this evolving trend, fostering innovation in the industry. Diversification into Various Applications: Manufacturers are exploring diverse applications for flexible displays, including automotive displays, smart wearable devices, and flexible e-readers. This diversification into different sectors provides opportunities for market growth and opens up new avenues for the integration of flexible display technology. Advancements in OLED Technology: Progress in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology plays a crucial role in the market's growth. Advancements in OLED technology contribute to improved flexibility, higher resolution, and enhanced energy efficiency in flexible displays, making them more appealing for various applications. Emerging Technologies like AR and VR: The expanding adoption of flexible displays in emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) presents a significant growth opportunity. Flexible displays contribute to the development of immersive and adaptable interfaces in AR and VR applications, driving market expansion.





Market Restraints:

High Manufacturing Costs: The production of flexible display technologies involves complex manufacturing processes, including the use of advanced materials and technologies. High manufacturing costs can act as a significant barrier to widespread adoption, limiting market growth, and making these technologies less accessible to a broader consumer base.



Durability Concerns: While flexible displays are designed to be bendable and foldable, concerns about their long-term durability and resistance to wear and tear persist. If users perceive these displays as less durable than traditional counterparts, it may impede their adoption, particularly in applications where ruggedness is essential.



Limited Availability of Flexible Display-Compatible Content: The success of flexible displays depends on the availability of content optimized for their unique form factors. The limited availability of applications and content tailored for flexible displays may hinder user adoption and limit the overall appeal of devices featuring this technology.



Technological Complexity and Integration Challenges: The complexity of integrating flexible display technology into various devices poses technical challenges for manufacturers. Ensuring seamless integration without compromising performance or functionality can be a hurdle, particularly in devices with intricate designs or specific technical requirements.



Concerns about Screen Quality and Performance: Consumers may have concerns about the display quality and performance of flexible screens compared to traditional rigid displays. Issues such as color accuracy, brightness, and overall visual experience may impact consumer confidence and slow down the market adoption rate.





Market Opportunities:

Expansion in Wearable Devices: The demand for wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, continues to grow. Flexible displays offer opportunities for manufacturers to create more comfortable and stylish wearables with innovative form factors, enhancing the user experience and expanding the wearable technology market.



Automotive Display Applications: The automotive industry represents a significant opportunity for flexible displays. These displays can be integrated into curved dashboards, interactive infotainment systems, and even windows, providing a more immersive and aesthetically pleasing in-car experience. The rise of autonomous vehicles further amplifies the potential for flexible display applications in the automotive sector.



Evolving Smartphone Designs: The smartphone market is continuously evolving, with a growing interest in foldable and flexible devices. Manufacturers can seize the opportunity to introduce novel smartphone designs, offering users enhanced functionality, improved durability, and unique form factors that set their products apart in a competitive market.



Medical Devices and Healthcare Applications: Flexible displays can be integrated into medical devices, such as wearable health monitors and smart patches. These displays could provide real-time health data to users and healthcare professionals, contributing to the development of innovative solutions for remote patient monitoring and personalized healthcare.



Foldable Tablets and Portable Devices: Beyond smartphones, there is a potential market for foldable tablets and other portable devices. Flexible displays allow for larger screens that can be folded or rolled, providing users with a balance between portability and screen size. This could cater to professionals and content creators who require larger displays on the go.





Top Key Companies in the Flexible Display Market:

LG Display Co. Ltd: LG Display is a leading manufacturer of innovative display technologies, including flexible displays. The company is known for producing a wide range of display products, such as OLED and LCD screens, and has been actively involved in the development of flexible and foldable displays for smartphones, TVs, and other electronic devices.





Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd: Samsung Electronics is a global technology conglomerate and a major player in the flexible display market. The company has been at the forefront of introducing flexible display technologies in its flagship smartphones, smartwatches, and foldable devices. Samsung has made significant investments in research and development to advance flexible display technologies.





ROYOLE Corporation: ROYOLE Corporation is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in flexible electronics, including flexible displays. The company is recognized for its innovations in flexible and foldable display technologies. ROYOLE has introduced products like flexible smartphones and displays for various applications, contributing to the advancement of the flexible display market.





E Ink Holdings: E Ink Holdings is a global leader in electronic paper display (EPD) technology. The company's E Ink displays are widely used in e-readers, electronic shelf labels, and other applications. While not exclusively focused on flexible displays, E Ink's technology provides a unique and energy-efficient solution for certain display needs.





BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd: BOE Technology Group is a major Chinese manufacturer of display products, including LCD and OLED panels. The company has been actively involved in the development of flexible display technologies, catering to applications in smartphones, TVs, and other electronic devices.





Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd: Guangzhou Oed Technologies is a Chinese company specializing in the research, development, and production of display technologies, including flexible displays. The company focuses on providing display solutions for a range of electronic devices, contributing to the growing market for flexible displays.





Flexible Display Market Segmentation:

By Display Type:

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode): OLED displays utilize organic compounds that emit light when an electric current is applied. They offer high contrast ratios, vibrant colors, and the ability to be flexible, making them suitable for applications such as smartphones, TVs, and wearables.

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display): LCD displays use liquid crystals sandwiched between layers of glass to modulate light. While traditionally rigid, advancements in technology have led to the development of flexible LCDs. They are commonly used in applications like TVs, monitors, and digital signage.

EPD (Electronic Paper Display): EPD, or electronic paper display, is a type of display technology commonly used in e-readers. It mimics the appearance of traditional paper and is energy-efficient as it only consumes power when the displayed content changes.

By Substrate Material:

Glass: Displays with glass substrates are common in traditional rigid displays. While glass provides durability and clarity, it may limit flexibility. Manufacturers have been working on making glass-based displays thinner and more flexible.

Plastic: Plastic substrates offer flexibility, making them suitable for flexible and foldable displays. They are lighter than glass and less prone to breakage, contributing to the development of innovative form factors in electronic devices.

By Application:

Smartphones and Tablets: Flexible displays are increasingly integrated into smartphones and tablets, enabling foldable and bendable designs that enhance portability and user experience.

Smart Wearables: Flexible displays find applications in smart wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers, offering lightweight and adaptable display solutions.

Televisions and Digital Signage: In the realm of entertainment and advertising, flexible displays are used in televisions and digital signage to create curved or rollable screens, providing unique viewing experiences.

By Region:

North America: A key market for technological innovations, North America sees the adoption of flexible displays across various consumer electronics and emerging technologies.

Europe: Europe is actively involved in the research and development of display technologies, contributing to the deployment of flexible displays in consumer electronics, automotive applications, and more.

East Asia: East Asia, particularly countries like South Korea, Japan, and China, is a hub for display technology manufacturing and innovation, with companies driving advancements in flexible display technologies.

South Asia & Oceania: This region witnesses the adoption of flexible displays in various consumer electronics, with an increasing focus on enhancing user experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions:

