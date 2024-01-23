Global Stain-Resistant Fabric Market Size To Exceed USD 68.14 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 18.42%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stain-Resistant Fabric Market Size is to Grow from USD 12.56 Billion in 2022 to USD 68.14 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.42% during the projected period.





The ability to resist contamination from atmospheric dust is defined as stain resistance, and it is an important performance characteristic of exterior coatings. The demand for stain-resistant fabric is rapidly increasing, owing in large part to increased awareness of the numerous benefits that fabric protection offers. As consumers become more aware of the benefits of protecting their clothing, furniture, and textiles, demand for fabric protection products and services rises. Customers are also drawn in by the fabric protection's time-saving feature. In today's fast-paced world, convenience is critical. Treated fabrics require less time and effort to clean and maintain, saving both time and money. Furthermore, the products are frequently used in furniture like couches, carpets, and rugs to provide waterproofing and stain protection. These products are compatible with a variety of fabric materials, including polypropylene, acrylic, rayon, and cotton. Growth is anticipated to be aided by rising middle-class and upper-class consumer spending on fabric products as well as increased spending by business sectors like hotels and cafes. However, many end users around the world cannot afford the product's high manufacturing costs, resulting in low market penetration. As a result, businesses must work to reduce the cost of their equipment, and government assistance will also help to improve the market's prospects in developing countries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Stain-Resistant Fabric Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cotton, Silk, Denim, Polyester, Nylon, Others), By Application (Household, Commercial, Hospitality, Educational Institutes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Shopping Mall & Supermarket, Franchised Store, Online Store, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The nylon segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global stain-resistant fabric market is segmented into cotton, silk, denim, polyester, nylon, and others. Among these, the nylon segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Nylon carpet is well known for its durability, it is resistant to crushing, matting, and stains. It is also simple to maintain and clean such factors are boost the market growth in the forecast period.

The commercial segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the estimation period.

Based on application, the global stain-resistant fabric market is segmented into household, commercial, hospitality, educational institutes, and others. Among these, the commercial segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. Since these industries demand a clean and well-organized environment, the textiles used in these institutions are thoroughly inspected for cleanliness.

The franchised store segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global stain-resistant fabric market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global stain-resistant fabric market is classified into shopping malls & supermarkets, franchised stores, online stores, and others. Among these, the franchised store segment is expected to hold the largest share of the stain-resistant fabric market during the forecast period. Contracting with external suppliers is much easier. Consumers are more likely to see lower prices and better terms for products and services in franchised stores because they are part of a mall.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Market expansion is anticipated to be contributed by growing consumer disposable income and the rapid urbanization of emerging markets. Increased demand for the product due to the availability of large commercial spaces in countries. As a result of population growth, the local real estate market has been fuelled by an increase in residential development projects. This has aided the expansion of the market for floor-cleaning equipment.

North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Consumers in North America are becoming more concerned about environmental and health issues. As a result of this increased awareness, there is an increasing demand for fabric protection products that are not only effective but also non-toxic and eco-friendly. Environmentally friendly fabric protection options that fit with consumers' health-conscious lifestyles and environmental goals are being developed and promoted by local manufacturers in response to this demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global stain-resistant fabric market are Crypton LLC., Revolution Performance Fabrics, Bru Textiles n.v, Nanotex LLC, Dropel Fabrics, SuperFabric, The Chemours Company, Abercrombie Textiles, LLC and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, D'Décor, a leading producer of soft furnishing fabrics, has announced the introduction of FabriCare, a revolutionary soft furnishing brand. The brand's mission is to revolutionize the beauty and durability standards of home furnishings, paving the way for easy maintenance and functional luxury.

