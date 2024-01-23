Veterinary Imaging Global Market Outlook Report, 2024 and Beyond - Industry Growth Driven by Innovations in Zero-Helium MRI Technology and Rising Demand for Specialty Veterinary Services

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Imaging Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary imaging market is set to experience substantial growth, fueled by technological advancements and rising animal healthcare awareness. This research outlining the market's trajectory has been meticulously compiled, offering valuable insights into the transformative forces shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Dynamics and Growth Projections

Market analysis indicates a surge in the veterinary imaging sector, with an expected jump from $1.74 billion in 2023 to an impressive $1.89 billion by 2024, showcasing an 8.8% CAGR. By 2028, the market is projected to reach $2.55 billion, expanding at a 7.8% CAGR, underpinned by the growing importance of preventive animal healthcare and enhanced diagnostic technologies.

Technological Innovations and Key Market Trends

Product innovation remains a pivotal trend, with recent breakthroughs such as the zero-helium small animal 1.5T MRI machine making waves in the industry. This and other advances are instrumental in overcoming traditional constraints and paving the way for more sustainable and effective veterinary diagnostics.

Impact of Meat and Dairy Demand on Veterinary Imaging

With the rising global consumption of meat and dairy products, the veterinary imaging market plays an integral role in ensuring animal health—essential for quality meat and dairy production. The latest outlook reports from recognized organizations accentuate the importance of veterinary imaging in maintaining a robust food supply chain.

Rising Prevalence of Veterinary Diseases: A Market Catalyst

Given the upsurge in animal diseases, diagnostics via veterinary imaging is critical for maintaining animal health. The market is responding swiftly to this need with innovative diagnostic equipment and services.

Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities and M&A Activities

Diagnostics within the veterinary field have seen a leap forward with the advent of state-of-the-art products and strategic business moves by leading players aimed at consolidating market presence and expanding service offerings.

Geographical Insights and Market Dominance

North America stands as the dominant force in the veterinary imaging landscape, with comprehensive coverage in the market research report across various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America.

Product Segmentation and Usage

The market boasts a variety of products, with veterinary imaging instruments, software, and reagents playing critical roles in ensuring high-quality diagnostic practices across numerous animal healthcare applications.

