Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.21 Billion By 2032, at 5.2% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Crystalline Monohydrate Lactose, Inhalation Lactose, Granulated Lactose, Spray Dried Lactose), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032” in its research database.

The global pharmaceutical grade lactose market size and share is currently valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 3.21 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 5.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose? How Big is Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Size?

Pharmaceutical grade lactose is an excessively unalloyed lactose particularly made to encounter the caliber of specification and untaintedness put in the lactose monograph of several pharmacopeia involving the United States Pharmacopoeia/National Formulary (USP/NF). Lactose is broadly utilized as a stuffing or solvent in capsules and tablets and to a more restricted stretch in lyophilized commodities, baby feed prescriptions, and as a solvent in dry powder breathing. The rapidly rising demand for the pharmaceutical grade lactose market can be attributed to the fact that several lactose grades are economically obtainable and possess varied physical features such as particle size administering and flow attributes. The most normal configuration of lactose utilized in pharmaceutical prescription is a crystalline a-lactose monohydrate.

The pharmaceutical grade lactose market growth can be attributed to the surge in pharmaceutical disbursement by the government, which is confident of pushing the demand for pharmaceutical-grade lactose. India has acquired importance as a spearheading global supplier of generic drugs and economical vaccines. The nation has sculptured a vocation for itself in the pharmaceutical industry and presently stands third worldwide in the context of pharmaceutical making by proportion. This imposing growth path highlights India's notable benefaction to the making of generic drugs and pharmaceuticals on a worldwide scale.

Key Highlights

Physical features such as particle size administering and flow attributes have pushed the market towards expansion.

The pharmaceutical grade lactose market segmentation is primarily based on type and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Increased lucidity in healthcare systems: The uphill trend in healthcare and pharmaceutical zone disbursing globally is expected to impact the worldwide industry affirmatively. The pharmaceutical grade lactose market size is expanding as health disbursement barometers provide important benchmarks for tracing resource issuance, modeling health schemes, and stimulating lucidity and liability within healthcare systems.

Increasing healthcare consciousness: The pharmaceutical industry has been encountering notable growth lately, particularly in advancing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and other Asia Pacific nations. The pharmaceutical grade lactose market sales are soaring as the escalating existence of detrimental illnesses and growing enterprise by the government for healthcare consciousness are pushing the demand for progressive treatment alternatives.

Industry Trends:

Increase in formula feeding: A growth in labor class and the obtainability of breast milk reserves are essentially accountable for the reducing breastfeeding ranks globally. The reducing breastfeeding ratio in advanced and advancing nations such as China is one of the crucial elements escalating the demand for infant formula. The move towards formula feeding is propelled by elements such as situation alterations and maternal employment.

Role of lactose as flow agent: Lactose portrays many features that render it appropriately matched for integration into formulations such as capsules, tablets, and other intravenous alternatives. Its efficacy as a flow agent makes possible uncomplicated managing and clarifying. Further its part as a binder results in the unity of tablets and capsules. Lactose’s breakdown features are esteemed in encouraging the speedy disintegration of these capsules within the stomach.

Restraints

High costs: The prominent applications of the commodities are in the feed, food, and pharmaceutical sectors. Additionally, because of the escalated prices and restricted obtainability, the generality of feed manufacturers is shifting the focus on possible options such as dextrose, molasses, table sugar, and maltodextrins.

Segmentation Overview

Crystalline Monohydrate Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on type, the crystalline monohydrate segment witnessed a sharp rise. The pharmaceutical grade lactose market demand is on the rise due to the commodity's escalated clearness, solubility, and flow attributes rendering it a selected option for makers attempting to guarantee the security and productivity of their pharmaceutical commodities. Particularly customized for usage in the observation of dry powder inhalers, breathing lactose acts as a conveyor for active pharmaceutical ingredients in these prescriptions. Its manufacturing typically includes an elaborate procedure enclosing spray drying and filtering to obtain particles within a particular size scope.

Additionally, lactose particles utilized in DPIs normally fall in the vicinity of 15-90 microns, easing the efficacious conveyance of inhaler medication to the lungs. In the pharmaceutical industry, spray-dried lactose is a normal configuration generated through the spray-drying procedure to make compact, effusive particles.

Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market: Report Dynamics & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 3.21 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 2.13 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.2% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest pharmaceutical grade lactose market share due to the usage of infant prescriptions comprising of lactose, which has been linked with improved digestion and prohibition of gastrointestinal problems in infants. As healthcare contributors and parents acquire advanced consciousness of the benefits provided by lactose inspired infant prescription, the demand for this commodity is anticipated to observe persevered growth.

Asia Pacific: This region is anticipated to evolve at a speedy pace due to several government capabilities targeted at improving the accessibility of prescription drugs for the public and generating a commending ambiance for foreign funding. It differentiates itself from Western markets by the existence of several microscopic players with under-control manufacturing potential.

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the pharmaceutical grade lactose market report based on type, and region:

By Type Outlook

Crystalline Monohydrate Lactose

Inhalation Lactose

Granulated Lactose

Spray-dried Lactose

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

