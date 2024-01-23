Digital Food Management Market projected to reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Digital Food Management Market ” , by Software (Temperature Logging, Temperature Monitoring, Automated Food & Date Labelling, Food Safety & Cleaning Checklists, Front End Software, Accounting & Cash Flow, Purchasing & Inventory Management, Table & Delivery Management, Employee Payroll & Scheduling, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises) End Use Catering, Institutional Kitchens, Restaurants, Convenience Stores, Dairies, Bakeries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Market Overview

Digital Food Management involves the integration of digital technologies into the entire food supply chain to optimize operations and provide innovative solutions for stakeholders. The Digital Food Management market is witnessing a transformative shift as technological advancements redefine the way food is produced, distributed, and consumed. This market segment encompasses a spectrum of digital solutions designed to enhance various aspects of the food industry, from farm to fork. As a broad term, Digital Food Management includes applications, software, and platforms that streamline processes, improve efficiency, and contribute to sustainability within the food ecosystem.

Major vendors in the global Digital Food Management Market:

365 RM UK Ltd.

Booking Holdings Inc.

FlexiBake Ltd.

iNECTA LLC

JAMIX Oy

jiWebTech Technologies LLP

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Kitchen Brains

Omega Softwares

Oracle Corp.

Roper Technologies Inc.

SmartSuite Holdings LLC

Rise of online food delivery platforms and cloud kitchens

The proliferation of online food delivery platforms and the emergence of cloud kitchens have become instrumental drivers for the Digital Food Management Market. With the convenience-seeking consumer base embracing the trend of ordering food online, there is a surge in demand for digital solutions that optimize the entire process, from order placement to delivery logistics. Digital food management platforms enable seamless order processing, inventory management, and delivery route optimization. Moreover, the rise of cloud kitchens, which operate solely for online orders without traditional dining spaces, necessitates advanced digital solutions for efficient kitchen management, order tracking, and customer engagement. The integration of Artificial Intelligence in recommendation systems further enhances the customer experience, contributing to the success of digital food management in the dynamic landscape of online food delivery and cloud kitchens. As the food service industry continues to evolve, driven by changing consumer behavior, the Digital Food Management Market remains a key enabler for businesses aiming to thrive in the digital-first era of food consumption.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Technological Advancements and Integration

Changing Consumer Preferences and Demand for Transparency

Rise of Online Food Delivery Platforms and Cloud Kitchens

Opportunities:

Sustainable Agriculture and Supply Chain Optimization

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Culinary Innovation

Emergence of Cloud Kitchens and Virtual Restaurants

Integration of artificial intelligence in culinary innovation

Another compelling market opportunity lies in the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive culinary innovation. The Digital Food Management Market can capitalize on AI's capabilities to revolutionize recipe development, personalized nutrition, and culinary creativity. AI-powered algorithms can analyze vast datasets to identify emerging food trends, enabling chefs and food manufacturers to stay ahead of consumer preferences. Personalized nutrition, leveraging AI, allows for the creation of tailored meal plans based on individual health profiles and dietary preferences. Digital platforms that seamlessly integrate AI-driven recommendation systems can enhance the overall culinary experience for consumers by providing personalized suggestions for recipes, ingredients, and meal combinations. This not only caters to the rising demand for personalized and health-conscious food choices but also positions the Digital Food Management Market as a key player in fostering culinary innovation and meeting evolving consumer expectations.

The market for digital food management is dominated by North America.

North America is poised to make a substantial contribution to the global growth of the digital food management solutions market in the forecast period. A pivotal factor driving this growth is the rapid adoption of digital tools and technologies across diverse industries, with a significant impact on the food and beverage sector. North America stands out as a hotbed for companies pioneering innovative digital solutions for food process management. The region's robust technological infrastructure and a thriving ecosystem of tech companies contribute to its leadership in providing cutting-edge digital tools for the food industry. The growing emphasis on efficiency and convenience within the food sector is a driving force behind the escalating demand for digital food management solutions in North America.

Moreover, there is a noticeable shift in consumer preferences, with a rising inclination toward adopting digital platforms for various food management needs. This encompasses activities such as online food ordering, delivery tracking, and dietary preference management. This change in consumer behavior is a significant driver fueling the growth of the digital food management solutions market in North America. As consumers increasingly seek convenience and seamless digital experiences, the market is poised to capitalize on this trend during the forecast period.

The end use segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

In 2022, the restaurant segment emerged as the dominant force in the digital food management market, commanding a significant market share based on end-user segmentation. This sector has become a focal point for the adoption of digital solutions, showcasing its pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of food management. The surge in customer demand for convenience and contactless dining experiences has prompted restaurants and cafes to increasingly integrate digital technologies into their operations. One of the key transformations witnessed in the restaurant and cafe sector is the widespread implementation of mobile apps and websites for online ordering, digital menus, and cashless payments. As consumers seek streamlined and efficient dining experiences, these digital solutions offer a seamless way for patrons to place orders, explore menus, and conduct transactions. The integration of technology goes beyond the customer-facing aspects, with restaurants embracing table management systems that enable diners to reserve tables and check in digitally. These technologies not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to an improved overall customer experience, solidifying the restaurant and cafe segment's position at the forefront of the digital food management market.

