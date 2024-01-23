Natural Fibers Market to Reach USD 9.91 Billion by 2032 - Modern Equipment & New Processing Techniques Supports the Marketability

Newark, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global natural fibers market will grow from USD 4.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.91 Billion by 2032. Cultural and geographical factors shape Natural fibre market dynamics, especially in textile and clothing applications. Distinct regions have distinct market shares for different clothing due to cultural relationships, historical practices, and traditional weaving procedures. Consumer preferences and awareness are two factors that influence the natural Facebook markup dynamics. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the environmental consequences of their decisions drives up demand for natural fibre goods, impacting market share in many industries. Economic variables affecting the natural fibre market dynamics include production costs, raw material availability, and consumer demand. Market dynamics are influenced by changes in consumer habits, including a preference for natural, organic, and sustainable products. Changes in consumer attitudes toward eco-conscious choices across various industries, from textiles to automobiles and beyond, positively impact the market growth of natural fibres.



Key Insight of the Natural fibers Market



North America region is expected to expand significantly during the forecast years.



During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast years. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Sustainable agricultural practices are highly valued in the North American natural fibre industry. In particular, organic cotton has become popular as customers look for goods with as little environmental impact as possible. The region's commitment to environmentally friendly and ethically obtained farming aligns with the global sustainability trend, contributing to its market share. The growing knowledge of environmental challenges and the need for sustainable solutions influences consumer choices in North America. Plant-based fibres, like hemp and flax, are becoming increasingly popular in textiles and other industries. The market for natural fibеrs in North America is becoming more diversified, and the demand for these fibеrs indicates a shift toward environmentally friendly choices.



The animal-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The type segment includes plant-based and animal-based. The animal-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Natural fibers derived from animals are highly valued in the global natural fiber market due to their plush texture, exceptional insulation qualities, and wide range of uses in textiles and other industries. These fibers come from goats, sheep, silkworms, rabbits, and other animals, filling a specific market sector with unique qualities. Wool is a significant player in the market for natural fibers derived from animals. It is obtained from the fleece of sheep.



The automobile segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into automotive, textile, medical and others. The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the automotive industry, one of the main uses of natural fibres is the creation of bio-based composites for interior parts. Reinforcing polymer matrices with fibres like kenaf, hemp, and flax results in strong and lightweight materials that are still suitable for seat backs, dashboards, and door panels. Because of the automobile industry's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and adhering to strict environmental regulations, natural Facebook has a larger market share in this application.



Recent Developments:



• In June 2020: Liva, a brand owned by Birla Cellulose, a part of Grasim Industries Ltd., has introduced antimicrobial fibres, a ground-breaking technological advancement. These fibres ensure that the fabric stays clean and hygienic for a longer time by getting rid of viruses and bacteria and stopping them from growing. The company has benefited from this kind of creative product introduction by gaining a competitive advantage over the market.



• In October 2022: Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. and Ahlstrom Capital in Finland have announced a significant strategic finance arrangement. Ahlstrom Capital Group has signed a contract to acquire a 20% equity position in Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. This strategic move will enable them to grow their fibre-producing activities immediately.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Forecast CAGR 7.3% 2032 Value Projection USD 9.91 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.90 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 239 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, Application Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Natural fibers Market Growth Drivers Environmental Sustainability and Consumerism

Market Dynamics



Driver: Versatility and Application Diversification



The adaptability of natural fibres significantly drives market expansion. These fibres are used in various non-textilе industries, including packaging, automobiles, and construction. The market is growing due to using natural fibres as reinforcement in composites for building materials, car interior components, and environmentally friendly packaging options. Application diversity improves market resilience and draws interest from sectors looking for sustainable alternatives. The increasing health and wellness consciousness influences consumer practices in the natural fibres industry. Natural fibres—especially those originating from organic sources—are often believed to be healthier than synthetic fibres, which could hinder the use of chemicals during growth and manufacturing stages. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Price Sensitivity amongst Consumers



Price sensitivity among consumers is a major obstacle for the market for natural fibеrs. Although the market for eco-friendly and sustainable products is expanding, consumers are increasingly cost-conscious, and natural fibres may be more costly than synthetic ones. Industry participants face a difficult task in trying to balance production costs and consumer affordability without sacrificing their environmentally friendly practices. The market for natural fibres is impacted by global economic concerns such as trade tensions, geopolitical crises, and recessions. These concerns can impact trade dynamics, consumer purchasing trends, and industry investment decisions. Economic downturns may cause consumers to favour cost-effective options, which could hinder the growth of natural fibres and affect the market's overall growth trajectory.



Opportunity: Demand for Biodegradable Materials



Increasing demand for biodegradable products has been spurred by fears about non-biodegradable materials and plastic pollution. Synthetic fibres are considered the primary cause of environmental problems; natural fibres can be used as an alternative. In modern business, many industries, such as packaging, have shifted to environment-friendly packaging, with natural fibres for making compostable and biodegradable packages. The cost of manufacturing and the availability of raw resources are two major economic elements that affect the natural fibre industry. Economic status changes between synthetic and natural fibres result in market dynamics. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the natural fibers market are:



• Jaydeep Cotton Fibers Pvt. Ltd

• NATŪRALUS PLUOŠTAS, UAB

• Barnhardt Natural Fibers

• Asha Cotton Industries

• BAFA Neu GmbH

• The Flax Company SARL

• Dividan

• Dun Agro Hemp Group

• Swicofil AG

• China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.

• KM Jute Fibre

• Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Plant-based

• Animal-based

By Application:



• Automotive

• Textile

• Medical

• Others

By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



