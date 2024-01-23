Global Electronic Equipment Repair Services Market Analysis Report 2024: Proliferation of IoT-Enabled and Smart Devices Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Equipment Repair Service Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis of the electronic equipment repair service market predicts a significant growth trajectory, with expectations to expand from $112.26 billion in 2023 to an impressive $121.06 billion by 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate of 7.8%. The extensive market research report highlights the contributing factors to this steady rise, such as increased consumer demand for longer product lifespans and a recognized shift toward sustainable practices within the industry.

The electronic equipment repair service industry is poised to continue its strong growth, reaching an expected market valuation of $163.2 billion by the end of 2028. This forecast is supported by factors including the growing complexity of electronic devices, a global shift towards the circular economy, and the proliferation of IoT-enabled and smart devices - all necessitating more specialized repair services.

Key highlights from the report:

Analysis of the surge in consumer electronics demand enhancing the electronic equipment repair services sector.

Insights into the impact of increasing e-commerce activities on electronics repair services.

Strategies by market leaders in providing authentic parts for self-service repair services.

Trends in the repair service sector, such as innovative tool development for right-to-repair compliance.

With a detailed examination of the competitive landscape, the report underscores the active participation of prominent companies aiming to meet evolving consumer needs through authentic self-service repair offerings and innovative partnership-related advancements in repair tools and components.

The analysis also showcases strategic movements within the industry, including significant acquisitions that are strengthening service capabilities and broadening geographic reach, as evidenced by the recent transaction between Clipper Logistics plc and CE Repair Services Group B.V.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market in 2023



The report delineates that Asia-Pacific notably leads the global electronic equipment repair service market in 2023. The region, along with other areas covered in the report such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, is extensively analyzed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the regional dynamics and growth patterns.

The market's wide-ranging scope covers an array of electronic equipment categories including consumer electronics, home appliances, medical equipment, and industrial equipment repair services, with a special focus on evolving service requirements in the consumer electronics segment.

This all-encompassing electronic equipment repair service market research report offers unparalleled insights for stakeholders, offering an in-depth examination of market size, shared regional markets, eminent market players, segment-specific trends, and opportunities that lie ahead, painting a clear picture of the future landscape of the industry.

By delivering a complete perspective on the electronic equipment repair service market, the report serves as an invaluable resource for understanding the current state and forecasted progress, assisting industry participants in making informed decisions that align with emerging market trends and consumer expectations.



