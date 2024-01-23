Urology Care Foundation Announces Three New Additions to Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation, the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), announced today three new members to their Board of Directors, David R. Amerson, Badar Mian, MD, and Suzette E. Sutherland, MD, MS, FPMRS.

The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, strives to improve Urologic Healthcare worldwide by supporting urologic research, providing educational materials for patients and supporting humanitarian initiatives. The Foundation's Board of Directors' governance structure includes public directors, AUA member urologists, the AUA's treasurer and the president.

"Each of these new Board members contributes special experiences and expertise, as well as a profound commitment to our mission and vision. We are excited to work with them to continue the Urology Care Foundation’s mission,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation president. “Diversity of thought and experience are integral to creating change, and we are certain that each of them will contribute to research, education and humanitarian initiatives.”

David R. Amerson is the former President (retired 2021) of NeoTract Interventional Urology at Teleflex. He served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors for NeoTract, Inc. from July 2011 to October 2017, when Teleflex acquired the company. From 2006 to 2011, Mr. Amerson was Global Vice President and General Manager for the Surgical Urology division of Coloplast, a publicly traded medical equipment company based in Denmark. From 1990 to 2006, Mr. Amerson worked at Mentor, a publicly traded medical device company, as Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Urology division.

Mr. Amerson led NeoTract to become a best-in-class medical device company, achieving significant milestones, including being recognized as one of the most recent successful Medical Device Companies. Mr. Amerson is often asked to speak on leadership and management and was recently a panelist at the Stanford University BioDesign Center.

Badar Mian, MD, is currently a professor of urology at Albany Med Health System in Albany, New York. Dr. Mian is a uro-oncologist with primary clinical and research focus on the diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for prostate cancer and other genitourinary tract malignancies. With the support of local donors, he is actively engaging those from underprivileged areas within his region by providing free, open access to medical advice and guidance on obtaining necessary health services. His efforts have focused on providing urologic care to non-English speaking new immigrants or refugees, especially women, through the support of volunteer physicians, advanced practice providers, and nurses. He has also developed a regional core group of professionals and volunteers who coordinate medical care, social services, food pantries, and soup kitchens that individual donors largely support.

Dr. Mian supports the Urology Care Foundation’s efforts to expand its humanitarian program to treat and train physicians to support underserved areas and has been instrumental in donating two Humanitarian Endowment funds.

Suzette E. Sutherland, MD, MS, FPMRS, is an associate professor in Urology at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the Director of Female Urology, serving patients in the UW Medicine Pelvic Health Center in Seattle, WA, since 2013. Dr. Sutherland is a board-certified specialist in both Urology and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. She specializes in female urology/urogynecology, including urinary incontinence, voiding dysfunction, neurourology, urodynamics, neuromodulation, pelvic prolapse, vaginal reconstructive surgery, pelvic floor disorders and female sexual dysfunction. Her contributions extend to clinical research, with active involvement in both national and international clinical trials. Dr. Sutherland is a pharmaceutical and medical device company consultant, providing expertise in further developing female urology/urogynecology. She has significantly contributed to medical literature through presentations, papers, and book chapters. She currently holds editorial roles in national and international urological journals and received the 2022 AUA/Journal of Urology Best Reviewer Award. As an advocate, Dr. Sutherland has held leadership positions in organizations like the Society of Women in Urology (President 2017-2018), the Urology Care Foundation (Chair, Technology & Publication Committee; Bladder Health Committee), and other various national and international urology/urogynecology associations. Through IVUmed and other Global Health organizations, she is passionate about empowering women globally to take charge of their pelvic health while actively working to increase their global medical and surgical capacity.

We welcome our new board members and look forward to working with them as the Urology Care Foundation continues to advance its mission and vision.

For more information on the Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors, visit: https://urologyhealth.org/about-us/leadership

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

