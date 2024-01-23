Obesity treatment market Size Worth USD 38.00 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

vancouver, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global obesity treatment market size was USD 15.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of obesity and technological advancements in weight loss equipment are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The use of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) for self-monitoring of diet and physical activity provides individuals with real-time feedback. Technology allows users to conveniently track their energy balance, check the nutritional value of foods, and monitor their progress. This immediate and personalized feedback is a valuable component in supporting behavior change.

A recent trend in the market is increasing need of bariatric surgery. As the prevalence of obesity continues to rise globally, there is an increasing recognition of the limitations of traditional approaches such as dietary and pharmacological interventions. Bariatric surgery, including procedures such as laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and biliopancreatic diversion with a duodenal switch, is gaining prominence for its effectiveness in achieving substantial and sustained weight loss, along with significant improvements in obesity-related comorbidities.

However, high cost of treatment due to economic impact on individuals and healthcare systems is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. For Individuals, high treatment costs can impose a financial burden on individuals seeking obesity treatment, potentially limiting accessibility and adherence to long-term therapeutic strategies. For healthcare systems, the economic burden on healthcare systems arises due to the cost of medications, regular monitoring, and associated healthcare services, impacting budget allocations and overall sustainability.

Segment Insights:

Treatment Type Insights:

On the basis of treatment type, the global obesity treatment market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, surgical procedures, and dietary and lifestyle interventions. The surgical procedures segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global obesity treatment in 2022 due to limited effectiveness of non-surgical treatments. The non-surgical treatments for obesity have failed to provide an effective and durable solution. This could indicate that surgical procedures are becoming more attractive as these have been shown to produce substantial and durable weight loss. In addition, historical perspective of bariatric surgery shows that there have been advancements in surgical techniques over the years, moving from the initial phases of small bowel bypass to more recent laparoscopic procedures. These advancements contribute to the increasing acceptance and effectiveness of surgical interventions.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global obesity treatment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, fitness and wellness centers, and research and academic institutes. The research and academic institutes segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global obesity treatment market during the forecast period due to increasing need for pharmacotherapies. The new drug treatments and their classification based on central nervous system agents, gut-specific agents, and systemic agents indicates increasing pipeline of pharmaceutical interventions. In addition, research and academic institutions are crucial in advancing the development of these emerging therapies.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global obesity treatment market in 2022 due to rising need for minimally invasive procedures. Minimally invasive approaches are often preferred for obesity treatment, , as patients may be more inclined toward treatments that offer less invasive options. In addition, rising number of overweight and obese people in the region, together with rising rates of diabetes and hypertension, are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, according to a Novo Nordisk announcement, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Wegovy for the management of chronic weight.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global obesity treatment market over the forecast period due to high prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Europe faces a high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, contributing to the obesity problem in the region. Lifestyle diseases often correlate with unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles, rising demand for obesity treatment solutions. In addition, high intake of processed meat in Europe is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region. Processed foods are often associated with excessive calorie intake and contribute to weight-related problems, increasing the need for obesity management.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 15.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 38.00 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Treatment type, end-use, cause, technology, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Novo Nordisk, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Allergan, Medtronic, Orexigen Therapeutics, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Vivus, Eisai, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Zafgen, Gelesis, Intarcia Therapeutics, and Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global obesity treatment market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient obesity treatment solutions. Some major players included in the global obesity treatment market report are:

Strategic Development

In August, 2023, Novo Nordisk reported positive results from the SELECT trial, revealing that semaglutide 2.4 mg reduces major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) by 20% in adults with overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease. The trial enrolled 17,604 adults, demonstrating statistically significant MACE reduction, with a well-tolerated profile. Semaglutide 2.4 mg, marketed as Wegovy, aims to revolutionize obesity treatment by offering effective weight management while lowering cardiovascular risks.

In September 2021, Allergan Plc (AbbVie) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide, for the treatment of obesity to give patients with obesity and related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, a new treatment option.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global obesity treatment market on the basis of treatment type, end-use, technology, cause, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Pharmaceuticals: Prescription Drugs (e.g., Orlistat, Liraglutide) Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Surgical Procedures: Bariatric Surgery (e.g., Gastric Bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy) Liposuction Dietary and Lifestyle Interventions: Diet Plans and Programs Physical Activity and Exercise Programs Behavioral Therapy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals and Clinics Pharmacies: Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Fitness and Wellness Centers Research and Academic Institutes

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Drug Delivery Technologies Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies Telehealth and Digital Health Solutions



Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Genetic Obesity Diet-Induced Obesity Lifestyle-Related Obesity



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



