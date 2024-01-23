Natural Cosmetics Market projected to reach USD 29.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Natural Cosmetics Market ” , by Product Type (Skin Care {Creams & Lotions, Serums, Face Packs/ Masks, Cleanser, Others}, Hair Care {Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, Hair Dye, Others}, Makeup {Facial Products, Eye Products, Lip Products, Nail Products, Others}, Body Care {Soaps, Body Lotions, Body Wash, Shower Gels, Cream, Oils, Fragrance, Others}), By End User (Men, Women, Unisex, Baby), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Direct Selling, Departmental Stores, Pharmacy & Drugstores, Online Retailing, E-commerce, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Natural Cosmetics Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 14.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 29.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.1% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ILIA Beauty Juice Beauty Sample of Companies Covered KORRES Group Lifevision Cosmetics L'Oréal Paris

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Natural Cosmetics Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by Market Digits.

Market Overview

The Natural Cosmetics Market has experienced strong growth recently due to a rising preference among consumers for organic and sustainable beauty products. People are becoming more aware of the potential harm caused by synthetic ingredients like parabens and sulfates, leading them to choose natural alternatives. This trend is driven by a growing focus on health and wellness, with consumers looking for products that match their eco-friendly values. The market is witnessing a shift towards plant-based ingredients, cruelty-free formulations, and clear labeling to build trust among consumers. Additionally, the convergence of beauty and wellness is contributing to the demand for natural cosmetics, as people see skincare as an essential part of their overall health routines. The market offers a wide range of products, including skincare, haircare, and makeup, catering to a diverse audience. Although North America and Europe lead the market, Asia-Pacific is experiencing increased demand due to rising incomes and a growing awareness of sustainable beauty practices. The present focus is on the possible applications of natural products from various biological sources in skin care cosmetics, including topical care products, fragrances, moisturizers, UV protective, and anti-wrinkle products. In addition, the mechanisms of targets for the evaluation of active ingredients in cosmetics the possible benefits of these bioactive compounds in rejuvenation and health, and their potential role in cosmetics are also discussed. Overall, the natural cosmetics market is expected to continue growing, with a focus on innovation, ethical sourcing, and environmental consciousness shaping its future.

Major vendors in the global natural cosmetics market:

ARBONNE INTERNATIONAL, LLC

Avalon Organics

Avon

bareMinerals

Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Coty Inc.

GABRIELCOSMETICS

Groupe L’ OCCITANE

Himalaya Wellness Company

ILIA Beauty

Juice Beauty

KORRES Group

Lifevision Cosmetics

L'Oréal Paris

SCOT DERMA PRIVATE LIMITED

Shiseido Co., Ltd

Swisschem Dermacare

TATA HARPER SKINCARE

The Honest Company, Inc

Weleda

The Significant Rise In Consumer Awareness Regarding Environmental Sustainability

The natural cosmetics market is rising due to an increased awareness among consumers about the importance of environmental sustainability and ethical sourcing practices. Consumers today are more informed and concerned about the impact on the environment, leading to a higher demand for beauty products that align with eco-friendly values. Natural cosmetics, made with plant-based ingredients and without harmful chemicals, appeal to individuals seeking sustainable and ethical alternatives. This driver reflects a shift in consumer behavior towards responsible consumption, where people focus not only on personal well-being but also on the wider environmental and social implications of the products they choose. Brands that prioritize transparency in ingredient sourcing, use eco-friendly packaging, and adhere to ethical production practices are gaining favor in this market. This driver has ethical and environmental considerations and is shaping the natural cosmetics market's path, positioning it as an essential force in the growing beauty industry landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing consumer awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients

Growing importance on health and wellness

The rise of eco-conscious consumer values

Rising use of organic cosmetics and personal care products

Opportunities:

The rising trend of clean beauty

Growing interest in plant-based ingredients

Increasing E-commerce and digital marketing

The Global Shift Toward Sustainable Lifestyles

The global shift toward sustainable lifestyles presents a substantial opportunity for the natural cosmetics market to increase its influence. As people worldwide become more mindful of their impact on the environment and ethical considerations, there is an increasing demand for beauty products that adhere to sustainable principles. Natural cosmetics, with their focus on organic, plant-based ingredients and environmentally conscious production methods, align well with this evolving consumer preference. As sustainable living becomes a prevalent lifestyle choice, the Natural Cosmetics Market can leverage this trend by emphasizing transparent ingredient sourcing, recyclable packaging, and ethical manufacturing processes. Brands that position themselves as supporters of sustainability and responsible beauty are likely to gain a competitive advantage, attracting a broader customer base that values both personal well-being and environmental responsibility. This opportunity not only raises market growth but also positions the natural cosmetics industry as a significant player in the broader global movement toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

North America Dominates The Market For Natural Cosmetics Market.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Natural Cosmetics Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. People in the United States and Canada are increasingly selective, seeking beauty products that align with eco-friendly values and are free from harmful chemicals. The demand for natural cosmetics is particularly high, leading to the presence of specialized retailers, online platforms, and beauty stores catering to this growing interest. The regulatory environment in North America, with strict standards and certifications, has influenced consumer trust in natural cosmetics. The region is expected to continue playing a significant role in the market, focusing on innovation and sustainable practices.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Natural Cosmetics Market. The Natural Cosmetics Market is on the rise due to the growing middle class, increased incomes, and a rising awareness of sustainable beauty practices. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are becoming key markets for natural cosmetics, as consumers in these areas shift towards cleaner and greener beauty choices. The beauty culture in Asia Pacific emphasizes natural ingredients, contributing to the popularity of products offering benefits. E-commerce and digital platforms are crucial in expanding the reach of natural cosmetics in this region. The Asia Pacific natural cosmetics market is expected to experience significant growth, influenced by cultural factors, changing consumer preferences, and an increased awareness of the importance of sustainable and natural beauty solutions.

The Skin Care Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Natural Cosmetics Market, the Product Type segment comprises various categories such as skin care, body care, hair care, makeup, and Others. This skin care segment encompasses various products like cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and masks, all formulated with a focus on plant-based and organic elements. Consumers are increasingly looking for transparency in ingredient sourcing, looking for products that are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic additives. Natural skincare items are gaining popularity due to perceived benefits, including reduced skin irritation and environmental friendliness. As people become more sensitive about their beauty routines, there is a growing preference for holistic skincare that not only enhances appearance but also nurtures skin health in harmony with nature. The skincare segment in the Natural Cosmetics Market is marked by ongoing innovation, with brands incorporating botanical extracts, essential oils, and other nature-derived ingredients to provide effective and sustainable solutions. As the demand for clean beauty continues to grow, the skincare segment is composed for continual expansion, driven by a consumer base increasingly mindful of the impact of their choices on personal well-being and the environment.

