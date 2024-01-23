Health Canada Endorses Lophophora Williamsii, Elevating Lophos Holdings Inc. as a Leader in Natural Health Innovation

NAPANEE, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. (“Lophos”) (CSE:MESC), a trailblazer in the production of Lophophora williamsii (peyote), proudly announces a significant stride in the natural health sector. Health Canada’s recent recognition of Lophophora williamsii as a Natural Health Product ingredient marks a pivotal moment in the therapeutic use of psychoactive plants, reinforcing Lophos’ position at the forefront of this innovative field.

Groundbreaking Achievement

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc., operates from Napanee, Ontario, focusing on the cultivation and production of Lophophora williamsii. This decision by Health Canada not only highlights the therapeutic potential of Lophophora williamsii but also demonstrates Lophos’ commitment to integrating traditional wisdom with modern science to revolutionize natural health products.

CEO’s Vision

Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos, shared her excitement, stating, “Health Canada’s recognition is a validation of our commitment and a significant achievement for the industry. It opens avenues for novel and innovative applications of psychoactive cacti in promoting human well-being.” She added, “Being at the forefront of Lophophora williamsii cultivation, we are eager to provide our ethically cultivated cacti to drive innovation in natural health products.”

The Future Landscape

Health Canada’s decision marks a shift in the perception of psychoactive plants, blending traditional knowledge with cutting-edge science. Lophos stands at the intersection of this evolution, poised to unlock the full potential of Lophophora williamsii.

Strategic Highlights

Health Canada Recognition : The therapeutic promise of Lophophora williamsii is validated with this approval and listing in the Natural Health Product Ingredient.

: The therapeutic promise of Lophophora williamsii is validated with this approval and listing in the Natural Health Product Ingredient. Controlled Substance Dealers License : Ensures responsible cultivation and production at Lophos’ Napanee facility.

: Ensures responsible cultivation and production at Lophos’ Napanee facility. Innovation in Natural Health: Lophos leads the way in cultivating sustainable and effective natural health solutions.



Lophos Facility Highlights:

CSDL licensed facility.

Authorized to produce mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin.

Authorized for the sale, transportation, and distribution of controlled substances including mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, DMT, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine.

Privately owned, state-of-the-art facility spanning 10,000 sq. ft., with 4,000 sq. ft. of dedicated cultivation space.



About Lophos

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a key subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc., is at the forefront of peyote cactus cultivation, research, and sale. Trading under the ticker "MESC" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Lophos is committed to the ethical exploration and distribution of peyote, mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, as well as contributing to the evolving field of natural health products.

Cautionary Statement

