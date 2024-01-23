Investors who lost over $100,000 with Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was for certain investors in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) in effort to recover losses.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) between April 13, 2023 and November 13, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 20, 2024. Those NASDAQ: GDHG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 19, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: GDHG shares against Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Golden Heaven’s amusement parks are in generally poor condition, that Golden Heaven materially overstated the number of visitors to its amusement parks and overall growth prospects, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

