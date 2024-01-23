Global Aircraft Mounts Market to Reach Value of USD 1.13 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global aircraft mounts market is experiencing significant growth, primarily fueled by the surging demand for improved safety and comfort within airplanes. This rising emphasis on passenger well-being has led to the development and adoption of advanced mounting systems in aircraft. Moreover, the increasing production and repair activities in commercial aviation are expected to be pivotal in expanding the market.

The incorporation of cutting-edge machinery into specialty aircraft is poised to have a favorable influence on the global aircraft mounts market's expansion. The aviation industry in the United States, known for its robust infrastructure and expertise, is well-positioned to embrace these technological advancements. As the demand for commercial flights continues to surge domestically and internationally, the need for reliable and advanced mounting solutions in aircraft becomes increasingly pronounced.

Commercial Aircraft Segment has Augmented Significantly due to Rising Demand for Mounts

Commercial aircraft segment stands as the dominant force in the global aircraft mounts market. This category encompasses a wide range of aircraft, including narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jets, all of which are instrumental in passenger transportation. The demand for mounts in commercial aircraft remains consistently high, given the ongoing expansion of the aviation industry.

North America has firmly established its dominance in the global aircraft mounts market in 2022. This position can be attributed to the region's thriving aviation industry, which is characterized by advanced infrastructure and a consistent demand for commercial flights. The United States, in particular, plays a leading role in the region, boasting a significant share in mount installations for commercial aircraft.

Military Aircraft Segment to Dominate Market due to Ongoing Modernization

Military aircraft segment is emerging as the fastest-growing sector within the global aircraft mounts market. This segment encompasses various aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), all serving multiple critical defense applications. The rapid growth and dominance of military aircraft mounts can be attributed to defense forces' ongoing modernization and procurement initiatives worldwide.

Asia-Pacific is currently undergoing remarkable expansion within the global aircraft mounts market. APAC is marked by emerging economies such as China and India, which are experiencing substantial growth in their aviation sectors. This growth is notably driven by increased commercial aircraft production within these countries, buoyed by the surging demand for air travel and the tourism industry's expansion.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global aircraft mounts market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Aircraft Mounts Market

In 2023, Spirit AeroSystems unveiled a significant collaboration with Joby Aviation, a leading electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer. The partnership aims to co-develop and provide composite structures, which encompass vital components like mounts, for Joby's electric air taxi aircraft. This alliance underscores the growing importance of advanced materials and technologies in the emerging eVTOL sector.

In 2023, Safran and Dassault Aviation embarked on a joint strategic partnership to pioneer and manufacture cutting-edge propulsion systems. This collaborative effort encompasses developing and producing a range of components, including mounts and related elements, designed specifically for future combat aircraft.

