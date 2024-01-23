FedTec Launches With Expanded Leadership

Reston, VA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedTec, a leading provider of technology and digital services to federal agencies, announced Tuesday, January 23rd 2024 it is rebranding the company from FreeAlliance, LLC to FedTec, aided by key leadership acquisitions.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO and President, Mona Kaur, FedTec is set to redefine the future of federal digital solutions, infrastructure services, and cybersecurity.

With the motto "Redefine Tomorrow," FedTec is modernizing its approach and practices to reflect new goals and momentum, while still retaining its core mission and values: to empower mission success by delivering exceptional operational support and innovative technology-powered solutions that securely address the needs of federal agencies and the people they serve.

“We’ve evolved significantly over the recent years, expanding our service offerings, entering new markets, enhancing our employee value proposition, and delivering exceptional solutions for the agencies by getting closer to their mission,” said FedTec’s Chief Operating Officer, Ram Srinivasan.

As part of this transformation, FedTec proudly announces the expansion of its executive team, including:

Mark Gamis – Mark, with over 30 years of consulting expertise in both commercial and government sectors, serves as the Senior Vice President of Cybersecurity and Growth at FedTec. Prior to joining FedTec, he dedicated 19 years to Booz Allen, where he held the position of Senior Vice President. During his tenure, Mark played a crucial role in leading Booz Allen's Federal Financial business, overseeing key agencies such as Treasury/IRS, SEC, and the Bureau of Fiscal Service. Additionally, he spearheaded large-scale cybersecurity delivery programs for DHS CISA, SEC, DOE, and USPS.

Ram Ravi – As Chief Growth Officer and Partner, Ram Ravi guides FedTec’s technical capabilities and program management. From Ravi’s 15-year tenure at Booz Allen Hamilton, Ram brings experience leading digital and cyber initiatives from government agencies like IRS, FMS, FRB, BPD, CFPB, and FDIC.

