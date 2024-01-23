Quantum Communication Market projected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Quantum Communication Market ” , By Product Type (Hardware, Service), Application (National Defence, Aerospace, Finance, Other) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Quantum Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 0.69 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 2.48 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 20.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Aliyun (Alibaba Cloud) AmberFlux Sample of Companies Covered ATandT Atos Fujitsu

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3860

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Quantum Communication Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The quantum communication market is experiencing significant growth and transformation as it harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to secure communication channels. With an increasing need for secure and unhackable communication systems, quantum communication offers a promising solution by leveraging quantum key distribution (QKD) protocols. Governments, financial institutions, and industries handling sensitive information are driving the adoption of quantum communication technologies to safeguard against potential cyber threats. The market is witnessing advancements in quantum key distribution, quantum cryptography, and quantum networks, with key players investing in research and development to enhance the scalability and practicality of quantum communication solutions. As quantum communication moves from experimental setups to real-world applications, it is poised to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape and redefine the standards for secure communication in the digital age.

Major vendors in the global Quantum Communication Market:

Aliyun (Alibaba Cloud)

AmberFlux

AT&T

Atos

Fujitsu

Huawei Noah's Ark Lab

ID Quantique

MagiQ

Mitsubishi

NEC Corporation

NTT Laboratories

Quantumctek Co., Ltd

Raytheon/BBN

Toshiba

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3860

Growing Data Security Concerns

The Quantum Communication Market is propelled by the escalating concerns over data security, acting as a key driver for its growth. Traditional encryption methods are increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated cyber threats, prompting a shift towards quantum communication technologies to establish unbreakable cryptographic protocols. With the exponential rise in data breaches and cyberattacks, industries and governments are recognizing the imperative need for quantum key distribution (QKD) and quantum-safe communication solutions. The quantum communication market is witnessing heightened demand as organizations seek robust defense mechanisms against evolving cyber threats, positioning quantum communication as a vital component in fortifying data security infrastructure across various sectors. As the urgency to protect sensitive information intensifies, the market is poised to expand, driven by a growing recognition of the unparalleled security benefits offered by quantum communication technologies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rise of Sensitive Data Transmission

Rapid communication Techniques

Growing adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and connected devices

Opportunities:

Increasing investments from venture capitalists

Expanding applications of quantum communication

Increasing Miniaturization and Integration

A trend shaping the Quantum Communication Market is the increasing emphasis on miniaturization and integration of quantum communication components. As the field advances, there is a growing demand for compact and integrated quantum devices that can seamlessly fit into existing communication infrastructures. The development of miniaturized quantum key distribution (QKD) systems, quantum sensors, and quantum processors reflects a trend towards more portable and versatile quantum communication solutions. This trend not only addresses practical deployment challenges but also opens avenues for the integration of quantum technologies into various applications, such as secure mobile communication and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The drive towards miniaturization and integration underscores a shift towards making quantum communication technologies more accessible and adaptable to diverse technological environments, ultimately contributing to the broader adoption and expansion of the Quantum Communication Market.

North America dominates the market for Quantum Communication Market.

North America holds a major share in the Quantum Communication Market due to a confluence of factors that position the region as a hub for quantum technology innovation and adoption. The presence of leading quantum research institutions, well-established technology ecosystems, and significant government investments in quantum research and development contribute to the region's leadership. Additionally, North America boasts a robust network of quantum startups and companies focused on advancing quantum communication solutions. The region's strategic collaborations between academia, industry, and government entities foster a conducive environment for the growth of the quantum communication market. Moreover, the heightened awareness and proactive approach of North American enterprises and government agencies towards cybersecurity challenges further drive the demand for quantum communication technologies as a secure communication solution. These factors collectively establish North America as a key player, driving innovation and dominating market share in the dynamic and rapidly evolving field of quantum communication.

Hardware Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the Product Type segment categorized into Hardware and service. The hardware segment holds a major share compared to services. The dominance of the hardware segment is attributed to the foundational nature of quantum communication technologies, which heavily relies on specialized hardware components such as quantum key distribution (QKD) systems, quantum repeaters, and quantum sensors. As industries and governments increasingly recognize the imperative need for secure communication, the demand for tangible quantum hardware solutions has surged. The development and commercialization of quantum processors, entangled photon sources, and quantum memory devices contribute to the hardware segment's significant market share. Additionally, the complexity of implementing quantum communication necessitates robust and dedicated hardware infrastructure, making the hardware segment a primary driver of growth within the Quantum Communication Market. While services play a crucial role in supporting the deployment and maintenance of quantum systems, it is the tangible hardware advancements that form the backbone of secure quantum communication networks, thus leading to the prominence of this segment in market share.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3860

Browse Similar Reports:

Quantum-AI Market 2030 By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Application (Machine Learning and Optimization, Cryptography and Security, Simulation and Modeling), End-User Industry and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Quantum Computing Market 2030 By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, Consulting Services, Training & Education Services, Support & Maintenance Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Application, Technology, Industry and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Quantum Cascade Laser Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.