Swarm Intelligence Market Size Worth USD 938.1 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Swarm Intelligence (SI) market size was USD 30.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. Increasing usage of swarm intelligence for solving big data problems and scalable and adaptive solutions and rising adoption of swarm-based Drones in the military sector and need for swarm intelligence in transportation business are major factors driving swarm intelligence market revenue growth.

Swarm intelligence offers numerous potential applications, ranging from coordinated automation on an industrial scale to the development of smarter and safer healthcare and financial systems. Swarm intelligence can be used in collaborative, adaptable, flexible, decentralized, responsible, self-organized, and self-correcting, among other Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithms. Major organizations are using swarm technologies to use in robotics.

On March 2023, Dobot, a renowned producer of collaborative robots, introduced the DOBOT Magician E6, a 6-axis collaborative robot designed specifically for education and research purposes. Powered by Dobot's proprietary algorithms, the robot can accurately simulate a wide range of automation scenarios in the realm of intelligent manufacturing. In addition, DOBOT Magician E6 supports secondary development, making it an ideal platform for scientific research and technical training in fields such as AI and intelligent manufacturing.

Increasing usage in solving big data problems is another major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Swarm intelligence, a set of nature-inspired search techniques, involves a population of individuals collaborating to solve complex, dynamic, and multi-objective problems. A deeper understanding of big data analytics problems can be achieved by combining SI with data mining techniques and development of more efficient algorithms to address real-world challenges in big data analytics can be attained. Furthermore, swarm intelligence is demonstrating its value in the domain of big data analysis. Conventional data analysis approaches are facing challenges in keeping pace with the requirements with increasing volume, variety, and velocity of data.

Ethical and regulatory concerns is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The deployment of swarm intelligence raises many ethical and regulatory concerns since it involves collective decision-making and autonomous behavior. A key ethical issue related to SI is the potential for diminished human control over such systems. With the increasing autonomy and decision-making capabilities of robot or drone swarms, there is a concern that these might act in ways that are inconsistent with human values and intentions.

Segment Insights

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global swarm intelligence market is segmented into robotics and automation, optimization and decision making, transportation and logistics, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, and others. The robotics and automation segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Researchers have developed swarm robotics systems, which involve multiple robots working together to accomplish tasks that would be challenging or impossible for a single robot. These systems are particularly well-suited for exploration, monitoring, and search and rescue operations. By coordinating their actions, the robots can cover more ground and execute tasks more efficiently compared to individual robots working independently. In the business sector, SI has been leveraged to enhance decision-making and problem-solving processes.

Capability Insights:

On the basis of capability, the global swarm intelligence market is segmented into optimization, routing, scheduling, and clustering. The optimization segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global SI market over the forecast period. This is because swarm intelligence showcases significant capabilities in optimization problems and exhibit adaptability and flexibility in dynamic optimization scenarios. Swarm intelligence algorithms strike a balance between exploration and exploitation. As the problem landscape changes over time, SI algorithms can quickly adapt by adjusting their search strategies and redistributing agents in response to new information or changing objectives. Moreover, swarm intelligence in optimization demonstrates robustness, adaptability, and scalability, making it a powerful approach for solving complex optimization problems in various domains, including engineering, logistics, finance, and resource allocation.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global swarm intelligence market in 2022. This is due to rising adoption of swarm analytics in automation and route analytics, rising demand from the retail and e-commerce sector, presence of major market players, and existence of significantly developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Swarm-based drones are being increasingly used by military and defense services for various applications, such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and attack owing to higher defense budget in these countries. For instance, in FY 2023, the Department of Defense (DOD) had USD 2.01 Trillion distributed among its 6 sub-components.

Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global swarm intelligence market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of significant market players, and developed countries such as Germany, the UK, and Switzerland, among others and rising usage of remote access controls in retail, healthcare, and government sectors and security concerns. In addition, increasing investments in Research & Development (R&D) of SI is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Swarm Intelligence (SI) market is consolidated, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Strategic Development

On 24 May, 2023, Dobot unveiled its latest offerings, CRA Series collaborative robots and CRV500 Smart Camera, at the Automate Show. These new cobots feature advanced components like high-performance harmonic drive reducers and electromagnetic brakes, as well as upgraded software with a redesigned user interface. The CRA Series outperforms its predecessor with significant improvements in performance, efficiency, safety, and user-friendliness. On the other hand, CRV500 Smart Camera utilizes Dobot's self-developed 2.5D spatial compensation technology, enabling robots equipped with it to grasp tilted or inclined objects with greater precision. This breakthrough expands the possibilities for vision-based automation applications across various industries.

On 1 June, 2022, Unanimous AI and Agora World partnered to integrate the Swarm software platform into the metaverse, aiming to enhance decision-making and improve forecasting, evaluations, assessments, and prioritizations. By integrating Swarm AI into Agora World, teams within the platform can harness the collective intelligence of Swarm AI, resulting in more accurate insights and better-informed decisions. This collaboration opens up a range of impactful applications in virtual spaces, including market research, business forecasting, and optimized governance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).

