India Organic Farming Industry Report 2024 - A INR 625.69 Billion Market by 2028, Expanding at a CAGR of 37% During 2024-2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Farming Industry in India, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The organic farming industry in India has witnessed a notable surge in recent years, reflecting a paradigm shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and environmentally sustainable agricultural practices. Leveraging the momentum created by government support, consumer awareness, and technological advancements will be pivotal in realizing the full potential of organic farming as a sustainable and economically viable agricultural practice in India.



Market insights:

The organic food industry in India was valued at ~INR 131.41 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach ~INR 625.69 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of ~37.01% during the 2024 - 2028 forecast period.

The increasing global awareness of the environmental impact of conventional agriculture, coupled with a growing health-conscious consumer base, has propelled organic farming to the forefront of the Indian agricultural landscape. The demand for chemical-free produce, adherence to sustainable farming practices, and the desire for healthier lifestyles are driving the growth of the organic farming sector.

However, the adoption of organic farming practices is not without its challenges. Limited awareness among farmers, the lengthy transition period from conventional to organic methods, and the lack of standardized certification processes pose hurdles to the industry's growth. Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts from the government, non-governmental organizations, and industry stakeholders to create a supportive ecosystem for organic farmers.

Key dynamics and growth opportunities:



Several factors contribute to the buoyancy of the organic farming industry in India. Government initiatives, such as the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), have incentivized farmers to transition towards organic practices by offering financial support and certification assistance. As a result, the organic farming sector is witnessing a steady increase in the number of certified organic farms across diverse agricultural regions in the country.



The rising demand for organic products both domestically and globally, coupled with the premium prices commanded by organic produce, presents a lucrative market for farmers and agribusinesses. The integration of technology, such as precision farming and blockchain for traceability, is enhancing the credibility of organic products and fostering consumer trust.



Strategic collaborations between farmers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms are expanding the market reach of organic produce, creating a robust supply chain for the industry. Additionally, the increasing interest of multinational corporations in sourcing organic raw materials from India further underscores the global potential of the organic farming sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Value chain analysis

3.3. Mechanization level analysis



Chapter 4: India organic food industry overview

4.1. India organic farming industry size and growth forecast (2021 - 2028e)



Chapter 5: Growth opportunities



Chapter 6: Business model

6.1. Favorable government initiatives



Chapter 7: Government policies

7.1. Business model of organic farming in India



Chapter 8: Market trends



Chapter 9: Market influencers

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges



Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

Conscious Food Private Limited

Jaivik Crop Care LLP

Morarka Organic Foods Limited

Nature Bio-Foods Limited

Natureland Organic Foods Private Limited

Organic India Private Limited

Phalada Organic Consumer Products Private Limited (Phalada Pure & Sure)

Suminter India Organics Private Limited

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited

Terrafirma Projects Private Limited (Terra Greens Organic)

Chapter 11: Emerging start-ups



Chapter 12: Recent developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93608o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.