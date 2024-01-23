Splashtop Elevates Leadership with Strategic Appointment of Venkat Nagaswamy as Chief Revenue Officer

Cupertino, CA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a pioneering force in secure remote access solutions, is thrilled to announce a game-changing addition to its leadership team. Venkat Nagaswamy has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to pioneering innovation and maintaining a prominent position in the market.

Starting January 2024, Venkat Nagaswamy, a seasoned C-level high-tech executive, joins Splashtop bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of steering companies toward unparalleled growth. His impressive journey includes key contributions at Mitel, Via Services, 8X8, and McKinsey & Company, where his expertise in building top-performing teams has been pivotal in reshaping go-to-market functions, particularly in B2B marketing within SaaS companies.

Nagaswamy is not just a leader; he's a pioneer in applying AI to B2B Marketing, showcasing his innovative approach using Deep Learning to identify, target, and engage B2B customers. As Chief Revenue Officer at Splashtop, he will oversee the Sales and Marketing departments, leveraging his expertise in digital transformation, pipeline creation, and strategic acquisition models to align with the company’s long-term goals.

Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop, underscored the significance of this new appointment, stating, "Venkat's unparalleled experience and strategic mindset make him the perfect fit for Splashtop's ambitious goals. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will play a crucial role in driving our Sales and Marketing functions to new heights, aligning with our vision for sustained growth and innovation."

Nagaswamy also expressed his excitement about joining Splashtop, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing top-notch, secure remote access technology. "Joining Splashtop is a thrilling opportunity. The company's commitment to innovation aligns with my passion for driving technological advancements. I am eager to contribute to Splashtop's journey and help shape the future of this dynamic industry."

Splashtop welcomes Venkat with anticipation and enthusiasm, poised to embark on a new era of innovation, growth, and market leadership under his strategic guidance.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in secure IT solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its remote and on-premises solutions for work, learning, and IT support deliver an experience as fast, simple, and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop’s patented, high-performance technology can achieve 4K HD quality and up to 240 fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop has advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users and 250K businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit www.splashtop.com.