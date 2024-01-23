Canned Seafood Market Set to Soar Past USD 50.32 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Canned Seafood Market , increasing demand for value-added and flavored seafood products, a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, the growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels, a shift towards premium and gourmet canned seafood options, and the introduction of innovative and convenient packaging formats, such as single-serving pouches are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Canned Seafood Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 92

Figures - 74

Canned seafood is seafood that has been processed, sealed in an airtight container, and subjected to heat. This process preserves the seafood and extends its shelf life, making it a convenient and affordable source of protein.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/canned-seafood-market

Prominent Players in Canned Seafood Market

Thai Union Group

Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

Bumble Bee Seafoods

StarKist Co.

American Tuna

Century Tuna

Rio Mare

John West

Princes

MW Brands

Grupo Calvo

Bolton Alimentaria

Tri Marine International

Genova Tuna

King Oscar

Brunswick Foods

Ocean Brands

Tri Star Foods

Anova Seafoods

Bumble Bee Foods

Chicken of the Sea International

Del Monte Foods

Princes Group

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/canned-seafood-market

Tuna Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Tuna dominates the global online market as it is widely popular among consumers for its mild flavor, versatility, and convenience, making it a staple in many households. It is known for its nutritional value, including omega-3 fatty acids, which offer various health benefits. Health-conscious consumers seek tuna for its positive impact on heart health.

Retail is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the retail is the leading segment as they offer long shelf life, easy storage, and quick preparation, making them suitable for households where busy schedules and convenience are valued.

Europe is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, europe is one of the largest growing markets as the region has a rich tradition of seafood consumption, and canned seafood products have been a part of European diets for many years. This cultural connection to seafood contributes to consistent demand.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Canned Seafood market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Canned Seafood.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/canned-seafood-market

Key Developments in Canned Seafood Market

In March 2023, Bumble Bee Foods, LLC announced that it had acquired Wild Planet Foods, a leading producer of sustainable canned seafood. The acquisition will help Bumble Bee expand its product portfolio and reach new customers.

In February 2023, Thai Union Group PCL, one of the world's largest seafood companies, announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire American Tuna, a leading producer of canned tuna in the United States. The acquisition is expected to help Thai Union expand its presence in the US market.

Key Questions Answered in Canned Seafood Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Packaged Milkshakes Market

Global Protein Ingredients Market

North America Chocolate Market

Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com