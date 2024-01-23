Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Analysis 2023-2032: Vacuum Deposition Segment to Hold Major Share in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market, by Technology

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market: A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-fingerprint coating market was valued at $748.6 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% and reach $1.29 billion by 2032. The growth in the anti-fingerprint coating market is expected to be driven by growing demand for display-based consumer electronics devices, increasing awareness among consumers and industries about advanced surface technologies, and rising technology integration in vehicles.

Market Segmentation

Building and Construction to Dominate the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)

The use of anti-fingerprint coatings in the building and construction industry has become increasingly prevalent, offering numerous benefits in terms of aesthetics, maintenance, and durability. Anti-fingerprint coatings are applied to glass surfaces used in windows, doors, and facades. This helps maintain the transparency and visual appeal of glass structures, reducing the visibility of fingerprints and smudges. Coatings are applied to interior surfaces, such as furniture, countertops, and wall panels, to reduce the appearance of fingerprints, especially in high-traffic areas. Architects and designers prioritize the aesthetic appeal of buildings. Anti-fingerprint coatings contribute to a clean and sleek appearance, maintaining the integrity of design elements.

Silicon Segment to Grow Considerably in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Material Type)

Silicon is a versatile material commonly used in anti-fingerprint coatings for various applications. Its properties make it suitable for creating coatings that repel fingerprints and smudges on surfaces such as glass, metal, and plastic. Silicon-based anti-fingerprint coatings are widely used on the screens of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. These coatings help maintain the clarity of touchscreens by preventing the accumulation of fingerprints. Silicon coatings are applied to automotive touchscreens and displays to reduce fingerprint visibility. This enhances visibility, especially in vehicles where touchscreens are integral to infotainment and navigation systems.

Vacuum Deposition Segment to Hold Major Share in the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Technology)

Vacuum deposition is a crucial technology employed in the production of anti-fingerprint coatings, particularly for surfaces such as glass and metal. The process involves depositing thin layers of materials in a vacuum environment, resulting in coatings with specific properties. Vacuum deposition allows for the creation of ultra-thin films on surfaces. These thin films form the anti-fingerprint coating, providing a protective layer without significantly altering the substrate's appearance. The vacuum deposition process ensures a uniform distribution of the coating material across the substrate. This uniformity is crucial for consistent performance in repelling fingerprints and maintaining optical clarity. The vacuum environment minimizes the presence of impurities and contaminants, contributing to the production of high-performance coatings with enhanced properties, including anti-fingerprint characteristics.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities



Market Demand Drivers: Growing Demand for Display-Based Consumer Electronics Devices

The industry has been marked by continuous innovation, with companies introducing new and improved products regularly. Advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, and virtual reality have led to the development of more sophisticated and feature-rich devices. The rise of smart devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, smart home devices, and other connected gadgets, has been a significant driver for the anti-fingerprint coating market. Consumers increasingly seek products that offer aesthetics along with protective features, including scratch and fingerprint resistance. Increasing customer inclination toward the bigger size of the display has also pushed the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings to a certain extent. Companies are also providing displays for other consumer appliances for more connectivity. The rise of mobile technology has experienced swift global expansion. It is estimated that more than 65% of the world's population possess mobile devices, with over half of these connections being smartphones.

However, the trajectory of mobile technology growth has exhibited disparities, both among nations and within their respective populations. Individuals in advanced economies exhibit a higher propensity to own cell phones, especially smartphones, and are more inclined to utilize the internet and engage in social media compared to their counterparts in emerging economies. The purchasing power in emerging economies is increasing, thus increasing the number of people spending on consumer electronics, including smartphones. The demand for smartphones follows a distinctly cyclical pattern, closely tied to the introduction of new models. Consequently, the production and trade activities in various Asian nations have become intricately correlated, giving rise to a new technological cycle that deviates from the previous cycle linked with PCs.

Market Challenges: Volatile Prices of Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

The anti-fingerprint coating market exhibits a diverse array of participants offering different formulations and application methods. The lack of standardized pricing models has resulted in market fragmentation, as companies employ distinct pricing strategies influenced by factors such as brand positioning, production costs, and perceived value. This variability in pricing approaches contributes to the dynamic and varied landscape within the market. The pricing stability for residential customers underscores a distinct contrast with the potentially more dynamic and fluctuating pricing structures encountered by commercial and industrial entities. Smaller players or newcomers entering the market may encounter challenges in establishing a competitive presence, particularly if significant pricing discrepancies exist. Established brands, known for their recognized quality, could use the ability to command premium prices, potentially inhibiting fair competition within the market.

This scenario may pose obstacles for new entrants seeking to gain traction and market share. Non-uniform pricing has the potential to create disparities in customer perceptions concerning the value proposition of anti-fingerprint coatings. The inconsistency in pricing may induce confusion among consumers, making it challenging for them to assess the true value and benefits associated with these coatings. This lack of pricing uniformity could impact consumer confidence and hinder their decision-making process in selecting anti-fingerprint coating products.

Market Opportunities: Prioritize the Aesthetics of Products and User Experience

In an era characterized by evolving consumer expectations, aesthetics and user experience have emerged as pivotal factors influencing purchasing decisions. By harnessing the distinctive properties of anti-fingerprint coatings, the manufacturers have the opportunity to provide not only superior functionality but also to enhance the visual appeal and overall user experience of products. Anti-fingerprint coatings play a critical role in preserving the pristine appearance of surfaces, contributing to a visually elegant and sophisticated product.

Emphasizing this aspect can resonate with consumers, prioritizing the aesthetic appeal of their possessions, aligning the company's offerings with consumer preferences, and elevating the perceived value of the products in the market. Aesthetic appeal plays a pivotal role in shaping brand perception. Products equipped with anti-fingerprint coatings, effectively resisting smudges and fingerprints, convey a dedication to quality, meticulous attention to detail, and contemporary, high-end image. The ability of products to remain clean and smudge-free not only enhances their visual appearance but also contributes to a positive user experience. Users value products that are easy to maintain and aesthetically pleasing, thereby augmenting their overall satisfaction with the product and fostering a positive brand perception.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

AGC

Cytonix

Daikin Industries

Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals

PPG Industries

Taiwan Fluoro Technology

NAGASE

3M

Dow

Essilor International

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Solvay

Henkel

Aculon

KNW

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $797 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1294.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Integration of Nanotechnology to Enhance Performance of Coatings

1.1.2 Development of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Solutions

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.3 Ecosystem / Ongoing Programs

1.4 R&D Review

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.6 Stakeholder Analysis

1.7 Major developments and ongoing projects

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Growing Demand for Display-based Consumer Electronics Devices

1.8.1.2 Increasing Awareness Among Consumers and Industries About Advanced Surface Technologies

1.8.1.3 Rising Technology Integration in Vehicles

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.2.1 Volatile Prices of the Anti-fingerprint Coating

1.8.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Prioritize the Aesthetics of Products and User Experience Mainly in Luxury Goods

1.8.3.2 New Applications Beyond Consumer Electronics

1.9 Industry Attractiveness



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (By Technology)

3.4 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (By Material Type)



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

