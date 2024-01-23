Electric Fabric Shaver Market Growth Forecast at 6.7%, Targeting US$ 3.7 Billion by 2030, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric fabric shaver industry has undergone significant expansion recently, reflecting a fundamental shift in consumer preferences towards efficient and convenient fabric care products. An electric fabric shaver market, also known as a lint remover or fuzz remover, is a handheld device designed to eliminate lint, pills, and fuzz from fabrics, rejuvenating garments and extending their overall lifespan. Typically equipped with a motorized blade or rotating head, these devices efficiently remove unwanted fibers from upholstery, clothing, and other textiles. The global market for electric fabric shavers has seen substantial growth due to the ease of operation and the ability of these devices to enhance the appearance and longevity of garments.



The projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the global electric fabric shaver market is 6.7%, with an expected increase from US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2030.

Several factors contribute to the rapid expansion of the global electric fabric shaver market. Firstly, increasing concerns about environmentally friendly fashion and the desire to extend the lifespan of garments have led consumers to invest in fabric maintenance products like electric fabric shavers. As environmental awareness grows, consumers are more inclined to adopt sustainable practices, making the use of fabric shavers align well with these principles. Furthermore, the booming e-commerce industry has facilitated the easy availability of a wide range of fabric shavers, providing customers with diverse options and fostering market growth. Lastly, continuous technological advancements resulting in more durable and effective fabric shavers have further fueled market expansion. With ongoing technological progress propelling the industry forward, the electric fabric shaver market is poised for sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Driving Global Market Demand: Elevated Awareness of Sustainable Fashion Practices

A significant catalyst propelling the surging demand for electric fabric shavers on a global scale is the heightened awareness surrounding sustainable fashion practices. Recent trends indicate a noticeable shift in consumer behavior, marked by an increased consciousness and preference for sustainable lifestyles, coupled with the adoption of environmentally-friendly products. This shift is particularly evident in the fashion industry, where consumers are becoming acutely aware of the environmental consequences associated with fast fashion and disposable clothing.

In response to this awareness, individuals are making a conscious effort to extend the lifespan of their clothing, and electric fabric shavers are emerging as indispensable tools in achieving this objective. Sustainable fashion practices involve decision-making processes geared towards minimizing the ecological impact of the apparel sector. Given the widely recognized environmental challenges associated with the fashion industry, including the disposability of certain garments, consumers are increasingly gravitating towards products and practices aligned with sustainability.

Electric fabric shavers play a pivotal role in this paradigm shift by empowering users to rejuvenate and refresh their garments, reducing the need for frequent replacements. By effortlessly removing lint, pills, and hair, these devices offer an environmentally-friendly approach to preserving the quality and durability of garments. In doing so, they contribute significantly to the overarching goal of reducing textile waste and promoting sustainable consumption practices.

Market Challenges: Impediments in Consumer Education and Intense Manufacturer Competition

Despite the positive trajectory of the electric fabric shaver market, challenges related to consumer education and awareness act as significant constraints. A considerable portion of the consumer population lacks knowledge about the functionalities and benefits of electric fabric shavers, even amid the increasing demand for sustainable fashion. This lack of awareness often results in reluctance to adopt these devices, hindering market expansion. Addressing this limitation requires comprehensive educational initiatives that enlighten consumers about the environmental consequences of disposable fashion and the potential of electric fabric shavers to address this concern.

Another substantial obstacle is the escalating competition among manufacturers, leading to the proliferation of low-quality, substandard products. The intense competition in the global electric fabric shaver market, driven by rising demand, has flooded the market with products of varying quality. Some of these are manufactured by unregulated and less-established entities. The surge in demand not only saturates the market but also undermines consumer confidence and trust in the effectiveness of electric fabric shavers. Navigating the increasingly crowded competitive landscape has become more challenging for consumers, impacting their ability to make well-informed purchase decisions.

Market Opportunities: Surge in Home Garment Maintenance

An advantageous factor driving the global electric fabric shaver market is the increasing prevalence of garment maintenance and care conducted within the home environment. Shifts in lifestyle preferences, coupled with the ongoing global trend towards remote work, have resulted in people spending more time at home. This paradigm shift has profoundly influenced consumer behavior, placing a heightened emphasis on home-centric activities, particularly do-it-yourself garment maintenance. Electric fabric shavers, known for their user-friendly design and effective lint and hair removal capabilities, seamlessly integrate into this prevailing pattern, presenting a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

The rise of garment care at home is closely linked to the desire for autonomy and the satisfaction derived from maintaining personal possessions. Consumers increasingly engage in activities that enhance the atmosphere of their living spaces and contribute to overall well-being as they spend extended periods indoors. Garment care has become an integral part of this holistic approach to household management, with electric fabric shavers providing a practical solution.

By adopting a lifestyle centered around home activities, individuals can easily refresh their clothing items without relying on professional services, aligning with the values of autonomy and independence highly valued in this context. With the growing emphasis on self-care and do-it-yourself practices, the electric fabric shaver industry stands to benefit significantly from this favorable trend, as consumers increasingly prioritize maintaining personalized garments in the comfort of their homes.

Top 6 Key Trends in the Electric Fabric Shaver Market

Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions: The electric fabric shaver market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by increased consumer awareness of sustainable fashion practices. As environmental concerns grow, consumers are opting for products that help extend the lifespan of their clothing, aligning with the broader trend towards eco-friendly choices. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological innovations are shaping the electric fabric shaver landscape. Manufacturers are introducing advanced features such as adjustable settings, rechargeable batteries, and ergonomic designs, enhancing the efficiency and user experience of these devices. The continuous evolution of technology is expected to drive further market growth. Growing E-commerce Presence: The electric fabric shaver market is benefiting from the booming e-commerce industry, providing consumers with convenient access to a diverse range of products. Online platforms offer a plethora of options, enabling customers to compare products, read reviews, and make informed purchase decisions, contributing to the market's expansion. Shift towards DIY Garment Care: A notable trend is the increasing prevalence of garment maintenance performed at home. With changing lifestyles and the rise of remote work, consumers are dedicating more time to home-oriented activities, including do-it-yourself garment care. Electric fabric shavers, with their user-friendly design, are seamlessly fitting into this trend, presenting an opportunity for market growth. Focus on Quality and Durability: Consumers are placing a premium on the quality and durability of clothing, leading to a demand for products that help maintain garment integrity. Electric fabric shavers play a crucial role in this by efficiently removing lint, pills, and fuzz, contributing to the overall longevity of clothing items. Increased Consumer Education Initiatives: Recognizing the need to address consumer knowledge gaps, there is a growing emphasis on educational initiatives. Manufacturers and industry players are engaging in efforts to enlighten consumers about the functionalities and benefits of electric fabric shavers, aiming to overcome barriers to adoption.

Strategic Initiatives in Electric Fabric Shaver Market:

Top players like Philips, Conair Corporation, Remington, and Sweater Stone deploy strategic initiatives to maintain and expand their market share. Innovation remains a fundamental focus, with Philips investing significantly in R&D for cutting-edge functionalities. Conair Corporation emphasizes technological progress, integrating features like adjustable settings for a competitive edge.

Brand recognition is crucial, with Remington capitalizing on its established reputation for excellence. Consistent delivery of quality products builds consumer trust and attracts new customers. Sweater Stone targets eco-conscious consumers, successfully carving a niche with eco-friendly alternatives.

Other key players include Gleener Company, Butler Home Products, LLC, Sunbeam Products Inc., 1byone Inc., House of Wonderful Company, Hyman Inc., Pepin Manufacturing, and The Emerson Electric Company.

Market Segmentation Insights for Electric Fabric Shavers:

Product Type Preferences: Wireless Products Leading the Market

The electric fabric shaver market is expected to be predominantly led by wireless products, representing the most significant share. The increasing demand for portable and convenient garment care solutions has fueled the popularity of wireless electric fabric shavers. The appeal and flexibility of wireless models, allowing users to operate the device without being tethered to an electrical outlet, contribute to the dominance of this segment.

Additionally, the manual segment is foreseen to experience rapid expansion, driven by a niche market that values simplicity and affordability. The resurgence of manual fabric shavers is notably influenced by environmentally conscious consumers favoring non-powered alternatives, positioning this segment for substantial growth.

Application Focus: Residential Products Dominating Sales

The residential sector is expected to command the largest portion of the electric fabric shaver market. The rising number of consumers placing a higher emphasis on garment care and maintenance at home has led to a significant surge in demand for electric fabric shavers designed for personal use. The convenience and accessibility of these devices for individual consumers contribute to the dominance of the residential segment.

In contrast, the commercial sector is anticipated to experience rapid expansion, driven by increased adoption in retail establishments, professional garment care services, and the textile industry. The demand for quick and efficient fabric care solutions positions the commercial segment for substantial market growth.

Sales Channel Dynamics: Online Retailers Taking the Lead

Online retailers are expected to hold the largest share in the electric fabric shaver market. The growing preference for online marketplaces is driven by their accessibility and convenience, prompting a rising number of consumers to acquire electric fabric shavers through e-commerce channels. The substantial market share of online retailers is attributed to the ease of browsing, availability of a wide variety of products, and the ability to compare prices.

Specialty stores, focusing on garment care and related products, are projected to experience the most rapid growth. These establishments offer a curated selection of electric fabric shavers, catering to customers seeking personalized guidance and an informed purchasing experience. The growth of specialty stores is fueled by increasing consumer demand for specialized knowledge and a dedicated range of fabric care products, emphasizing the value of personalized recommendations and expertise in purchasing decisions.

Regional Dynamics in the Electric Fabric Shaver Market:

North America's Dominance: North America is set to lead the global electric fabric shaver market, driven by high consumer consciousness, a tech-savvy population, and a preference for sustainable products. The region's robust online platforms and retail infrastructure contribute to its market leadership.

Rapid Growth in South Asia & Pacific: South Asia & Pacific is poised for rapid expansion in the electric fabric shaver industry. The region's growing consumer base, influenced by changing lifestyles and increased disposable income, coupled with a rising emphasis on garment care, presents a significant growth opportunity. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms further fuels the market's growth in this region.

Analyst Viewpoint on Electric Fabric Shaver Market:

The global electric fabric shaver market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by the growing consumer preference for sustainable fashion. With heightened global awareness of environmental issues, consumers seek products that prolong apparel durability, aligning with the goal of reducing textile waste. Electric fabric shavers emerge as practical solutions, contributing to sustainability while rejuvenating garments. Manufacturers prioritize quality, innovation, and usability to meet evolving consumer preferences, integrating cutting-edge technologies for enhanced performance.

Effective marketing, including educational initiatives, bridges the consumer awareness gap. Collaborative efforts between manufacturers and consumers cultivate understanding and drive market growth. E-commerce plays a pivotal role, offering a wide product range, reviews, and informed choices globally. Despite challenges like low-quality goods and the need for consumer education, the market thrives on increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies.

Supply-Side Dynamics:

Major global players like Philips, Conair Corporation, Sweater Stone, and Remington dominate the electric fabric shaver market. They lead with innovative products, extensive distribution, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Developed regions, especially North America, Europe, and select parts of Asia-Pacific, exhibit high market adoption. The United States, Germany, and Japan lead due to consumer consciousness and technological preferences. Market leaders influence the industry through continuous innovation and customization, setting benchmarks and inspiring competitors to address changing consumer demands.

