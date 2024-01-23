SEEKINK Unveils Innovative ePaper Solutions at Integrated Systems Europe 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiangxi Xingtai Technology Inc., also known as SEEKINK, a leading supplier of high-quality, eco-friendly electronic paper solutions for the IoT field, will showcase its latest products at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 from January 30th to February 2nd. At booth 6K360 in Gran Vía Fira Barcelona, SEEKINK will exhibit innovative electronic paper solutions for digital signage, transportation, retail, healthcare, and smart cities.





At ISE 2024, SEEKINK will unveil the S253 E-Paper Digital Signage, specifically designed for smart advertising applications. The S253 provides a significant advancement in e-paper display technology, featuring high-quality electronic ink modules that deliver colorful and dynamic advertising content. With integrated smart advertising features, the S253 allows businesses to launch targeted multimedia campaigns. This innovative product is set to revolutionize public information and marketing delivery by maximizing advertising impact while reducing power consumption.

In addition, SEEKINK will also exhibit the rugged S133 13.3-inch outdoor e-paper bus stop signage. The S133 E-paper bus stop signage is designed for outdoor use, with an IP65 protection grade that allows it to operate reliably in various weather conditions. Its 13.3" e-paper display, dynamically refreshed using SEEKINK's ultra-low energy technology, provides transportation departments and cities with a sustainable, low-maintenance solution for delivering schedule, safety, and service notifications to waiting passengers.

"We are excited to connect with new and existing partners at ISE 2024 to demonstrate SEEKINK's capabilities in delivering comprehensive e-paper solutions," said Mr. Xiao, Senior BD Manager. "E-paper technology, which is sunlight readable, energy efficient, and can prevent screen fatigue, offers significant advantages over standard digital signage. We invite all attendees to discover more about how SEEKINK enhances information delivery."

About SEEKINK

SEEKINK, founded in 2015, is dedicated to offering Innovative e-paper technology along with high-quality, environmentally friendly IoT solutions. In order to enable IoT advancements, SEEKINK has assembled a team of more than 100 professionals and experts focusing on designing, developing, and implementing intelligent IoT industrial hardware. With over 100 patents, SEEKINK is at the forefront of fundamental technology for e-paper display modules, actively defining industry standards.

