Listeria Monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market to Reach $5.86 Billion by 2028, Driven by Globalization and Healthcare Collaboration As Per The Business Research Company's Listeria Monocytogenes Infections Treatment Global Market Report

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Listeria Monocytogenes Infections Treatment Global Market Report 2024, the listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market has demonstrated robust growth, reaching $4.79 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth can be attributed to increased food safety regulations, advancements in diagnostics, and healthcare infrastructure development.



Anticipated Growth: The listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market is poised for continued expansion, with a projected size of $5.86 billion by 2028, fueled by a 5.1% CAGR. Factors contributing to this growth include the globalization of food supply chains, research and development in antimicrobials, changing dietary patterns, and international collaboration in healthcare.

Key Trends: Major trends in the forecast period include the application of combination therapies, enhanced diagnostic tools, a focus on prevention and prophylaxis, collaborative research initiatives, and the development of regulatory frameworks.

Healthcare Expenditure Impact: Rising healthcare expenditure, reaching $331 billion in 2022 according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, is a key driver for the expansion of the listeria monocytogenes infection treatment market. Increased spending supports the development, accessibility, and treatment of listeria monocytogenes infections.

Key Regions: North America led the listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market in 2023, showcasing significant growth potential. The listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market's expansion is expected to be driven by increasing healthcare spending and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Segmentation: The listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market report covers key market segments, including drug class (ampicillin, gentamicin, vancomycin, other drug classes), type of infection (gastroenteritis, endocarditis, meningitis, bacteremia, brain abscess), mode of administration (oral, injectable, other modes of administrations), and end-users (hospitals, home care, specialty clinics, other end users).

The report offers valuable insights for stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on the growing listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market. Healthcare professionals, policymakers, and investors can use the report to make informed decisions, while pharmaceutical companies can identify trends for strategic product development.

Listeria Monocytogenes Infections Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market size, listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market segments, listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

