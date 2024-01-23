Global Porous Ceramic Market Size To Exceed USD 16.83 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 10.2%

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Porous Ceramic Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.34 Billion in 2022 to USD 16.83 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the projected period.





Porous ceramics are ceramic materials that have an arrangement of interconnected pores, resulting in a high surface area-to-volume ratio. Foaming, impregnation, and sintering are common techniques used to create these ceramics. The porosity of these ceramics can be controlled to meet specific needs, allowing for customized properties and functionalities. Porous ceramic materials have open-cell structures that allow for free flow of gas or liquid. Porous ceramics may exceed plastic, metal, and fiber-based components in terms of performance. Porous ceramic is commonly used in diffusion, filtration, purification, and separation applications in mining, medical, oil and gas exploration, emissions control, alternative energy, metal refinement, pharmaceutical, chemical processing, winemaking, printing, and other industries. a variety of their superior qualities in comparison to other materials, porous alumina ceramics are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in the predicted years due to rising demand for electronic devices and continuous technological advancements. However, manufacturing costs are high as a result of advanced manufacturing techniques and raw materials. Certain industrial applications, such as electromechanical transducers, body armor, ceramic capacitors, and data storage elements, require dense ceramic. During the forecast period, this is expected to slow market growth.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 crisis had a negative impact on the global market. Government-imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions have slowed the supply chain for various components used in the automotive and aerospace industries. Furthermore, a lack of skilled laborers and economic insecurity have reduced demand for new equipment.

Global Porous Ceramic Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material (Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconate Ceramics, Aluminium Nitride, and Others), By Production (Filtration, Insulation, High Purity Materials, Structural Components, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Power, Industrial, Aerospace & Defence, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The alumina ceramics segment is expected to grow fastest in the global porous ceramic market during the forecast period.

Based on raw material, the porous ceramic market is divided into alumina ceramics, titanate ceramics, zirconate ceramics, aluminium nitride, and others. Among these, the filtration segment is expected to grow to grow fastest in the global porous ceramic market during the forecast period. Alumina, also known as aluminium oxide, has excellent electrical insulation properties and is increasingly used as an advanced ceramic material. Furthermore, alumina is resistant to wear and corrosion, making it an excellent choice for use in pump components, automotive sensors, and electronics.

The filtration segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global porous ceramic market during the forecast period.

Based on the production, the global porous ceramic market is divided in filtration, insulation, high purity materials, structural components, and others. Among these, the filtration segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global porous ceramic market during the forecast period. Porous ceramic-based filters help filter particles from air and liquids under normal and extreme temperature and pressure conditions. They are used in a variety of industries, including the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries. As such, rising filtration demand will propel product demand over the next few years.

The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global porous ceramic market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global porous ceramic market is divided into automotive, electronics & semiconductors, energy & power, industrial, aerospace & defence, and others. Among these, automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share of the porous ceramic market during the forecast period. Porous ceramics are widely used in the automotive industry since of their superior properties such as high mechanical strength, abrasion resistance, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising demand for porous ceramic as a filtration material can be attributed to rapid industrialization along with stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments worldwide. The Chinese government's strict laws are expected to promote market growth in the country.

North America is expected to grow fastest in the global porous ceramic market during the forecast period. Various government initiatives promoting sustainable development are expected to play a significant role in driving up demand for ceramic filters in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global porous ceramic market are Applied Materials, Inc., CoorsTek Inc., KeraNor AS, Kyocera Corporation, LAM Research Corporation, Lianyungang Henka Ceramics Technology Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Nishimura Advanced Ceramic, Noritake Co., Limited, Rauschert GmbH, Refractron Technologies Corp., Selee Corporation, STC Superior Technical Ceramics Corp and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies was acquired by Artemis. The goal of this strategic move was to expand their portfolio of high-purity products and services. Furthermore, it enables the company to provide consumers with high-quality products.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Porous Ceramic market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Porous Ceramic Market, Raw Material Analysis

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconate Ceramics

Aluminium Nitride

Others

Porous Ceramic Market, Production Analysis

Filtration

Insulation

High Purity Materials

Structural Components

Others

Porous Ceramic Market, Application Analysis

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Industrial

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Porous Ceramic Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



