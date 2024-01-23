Australia POS Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028- Strong Growth Driven by Cloud-Based Solutions and Contactless Payments

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia POS Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research on the Australia POS market reveals a projected robust growth from 2018 through 2028, with an emphasis on technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviors. According to the report, the market was valued at USD 515.71 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period.

The Point of Sale (POS) industry in Australia is experiencing a paradigm shift with the widespread adoption of cloud-based systems and the surge in demand for contactless payment solutions. The research highlights how cloud-based POS systems offer scalability and flexibility, making them a popular choice among businesses of varying sizes. These systems enable real-time data analytics and inventory management, crucial for data-driven decision-making and operational optimization.

Contactless payments have also become increasingly adopted, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need for safer and more hygienic payment methods. The research notes that businesses have rapidly implemented Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled POS terminals to meet consumer demand for secure and quick transactions.

Integration with e-commerce and providing a unified customer experience across various channels has become another key driver within the POS market in Australia. The report underscores that POS vendors are now focusing on delivering systems with omni-channel capabilities, which is critical for businesses aiming to manage their operations seamlessly across online and offline platforms.

Furthermore, data security and compliance with regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) have significantly influenced market dynamics. With consumers increasingly concerned about their data privacy, POS providers are concentrating on offering secure and compliant solutions to protect businesses and consumers alike.

The research also offers segmental insights, particularly emphasizing the dominance of fixed POS systems and the retail end-user segment. The report provides a thorough analysis of regional market dynamics, with the Capital Territory & New South Wales being identified as the region exhibiting a commanding presence within the market. This region's growth is propelled by a combination of a strong economy, technological innovation, and a culture of adoption of advanced solutions.

In conclusion, as the market undergoes rapid transformation, businesses in Australia leverage the latest POS technologies to enhance efficiency, ensure security, and meet the heightened expectations of modern consumers. The report offers valuable insights into market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities that shape the Australian POS industry's landscape.

Key Takeaways from the Australia POS Market Research:

Significant growth in the Australian POS market, with a focus on technological advancements.

Adoption of cloud-based and contactless payment solutions as major market drivers.

Integration with e-commerce and omni-channel retailing as crucial trends.

Increased emphasis on data security and regulatory compliance.

Fixed POS terminals and the retail sector continue to dominate the market.

Capital Territory & New South Wales region leads in terms of market dominance.

This report provides an in-depth analysis for businesses, investors, and stakeholders interested in understanding the dynamics of the Australian POS market and the factors fueling its growth.

Report Scope:



In this report, the Australia POS market has been segmented into the following categories:



Australia POS Market, By Terminal Type:

Fixed POS

Mobile POS

Australia POS Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

Australia POS Market, By Operating System:

Windows

Android

iOS

Australia POS Market, By End User:

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Government

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Logistics

Others

Australia POS Market, By Region:

Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Victoria & Tasmania

Queensland

Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Western Australia

Company Profiles:

Clover Australia Pty Ltd

Micros Systems, Inc.

NCR Australia Pty Ltd

Lightspeed POS Inc.

Epos Now Australia Pty Ltd

ShopKeep Australia Pty Ltd

Square Australia Pty Ltd

Toast POS Australia Pty Ltd

Vend POS Australia Pty Ltd

Kounta POS Pty Ltd

