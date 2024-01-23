Foam Mattress Global Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2028: Trends Include Smart Mattresses and Sleep Tracking, Advanced Cooling Technologies and Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Materials

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foam Mattress Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Foam Mattress Market has demonstrated significant growth, valued at USD 32.82 Billion in 2022, and is forecasted to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% up to 2028. This expansion is driven by an increasing consumer emphasis on sleep quality, growing disposable incomes, and substantial advancements in foam technology.

Amid the dynamic global market landscape, the North American region stands out as a robust contributor to the upsurge in foam mattress demand, reflecting a heightened awareness of sleep quality and an omnipresent online shopping convenience. Memory foam, in particular, has risen to prominence due to its superior comfort and technologically enhanced cooling features, addressing the common concern of heat retention and making it a highly sought-after type of foam mattress.

Key Drivers Supporting the Foam Mattress Market Growth

Growing Sleep Quality Awareness: Heightened consumer consciousness regarding the critical role of sleep in overall health and well-being has fueled a surge in the market, steering individuals towards foam mattresses renowned for their support and comfort.

Economic growth and increased earning power, particularly in emerging economies, are enabling more consumers to invest in premium mattresses that promise enhanced sleep quality. Technological Advancements: Innovations such as gel-infused foam and hybrid mattresses are expanding consumer choice and addressing specific preferences and needs for sleep comfort and support.

Innovations such as gel-infused foam and hybrid mattresses are expanding consumer choice and addressing specific preferences and needs for sleep comfort and support. E-Commerce Revolution: The convenience, range, and customer-focused policies offered by online retail platforms are revolutionizing the purchasing process and broadening access to foam mattresses.

Trends Influencing the Foam Mattress Market

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Materials: A burgeoning trend towards environmental responsibility is steering manufacturers towards sustainable and organic materials, catering to the eco-conscious buyer.

The incorporation of cooling technologies in memory foam mattresses is a direct response to consumer feedback centered on temperature regulation for a more restful sleep. Smart Mattresses and Sleep Tracking: An appetite for data-driven living and sleep improvement has led to the emergence of smart mattresses, providing sleep insights and customizable comfort features.

An appetite for data-driven living and sleep improvement has led to the emergence of smart mattresses, providing sleep insights and customizable comfort features. Direct-to-Consumer Sales and Online Retail: The growing preference for online mattress purchases is transforming the retail ecosystem, emphasizing the convenience and value offered by direct-to-consumer brands.

This pivotal market expansion showcases an industry ripe with opportunities for innovation and product development, underpinned by a concerted effort from manufacturers and brands to address challenges such as environmental sustainability and evolving consumer preferences. As the foam mattress market steps into the future, it is set to flourish, with emerging regional markets and technological frontiers promising exciting new directions for growth and consumer satisfaction.



In this report, the Global Foam Mattress Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Foam Mattress Market, By Type:

Memory Foam

Latex

Others

Foam Mattress Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

