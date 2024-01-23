MAQUIA CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SPONSOR MONTHLY CONTRIBUTION OF 2.5% ADDITIONAL FOUNDER SHARES FOR EXTENSION AMENDMENT

Miami, FL, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (“Maquia” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: “MAQC”, “MAQCU”, “MAQCW”) announced today that, in connection with the Company’s upcoming special meeting of the stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and approve an extension of time for the Company to consummate an initial business combination from February 7, 2024 to August 7, 2024 (the “Extension”), on January 23, 2024, Maquia Investments North America, LLC (the “Sponsor”) or its designees and, Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) commenced negotiation with unaffiliated third parties (“Third Parties”) for a non-redemption agreement (“Non-Redemption Agreement”) in which such third parties would agree not to redeem a currently unspecified number shares of the Company’s Class A common stock purchased by such Third Parties in the initial public offering (“Non-Redeemed Shares”) in connection with the special meeting of the stockholders called by the Company (the “ Special Meeting ”) to consider and approve an extension of time for the Company to consummate an initial business combination (the “ Extension Proposal ”) from February 7, 2024 to August 7, 2024 (the “ Extension ”). In exchange for the foregoing commitments not to redeem such Non-Redeemed Shares, the Sponsor has agreed to transfer to such Third Parties 2.5% per month of the Non-Redeemed Shares up to a maximum of 6 months (depending upon the month the initial business combination is consummated), of the Company’s Class A common stock held by such Third Parties, immediately following the consummation of an initial business combination, if the Third Parties continue to hold such Non-Redeemed Shares through the Special Meeting.

The Non-Redemption Agreements are not expected to increase the likelihood that the Extension Proposal is approved by Company’s stockholders but are expected to increase the amount of funds that remain in the Company’s trust account following the Special Meeting.

The foregoing summary of the Non-Redemption Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the form of Non-Redemption Agreement filed herein as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Any Contribution is conditioned upon the implementation of the Extension. No Contribution will occur if the Extension is not approved or is not completed. The Company will have the sole discretion whether to continue extending for additional calendar months until August 7, 2024. If the Company opts not to utilize any remaining portion of the Extension Period, then the Company will liquidate and dissolve promptly in accordance with its charter, and its Sponsor’s obligation to make additional contributions will terminate.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation



Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ransdell, Chief Financial Officer, Jeronimo Peralta, Chief Operating Officer, Guillermo Cruz, and Chief Investment Officer, Maggie Vo.

