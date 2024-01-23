Indian Credit Card Market to Witness Dynamic Growth by 2028: Unveiling Trends in Digital Payments and Credit Card Usage

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Credit Card Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a significant analysis of India's burgeoning financial sector, a comprehensive market research publication has unveiled the dynamic growth expected in the Indian credit card market by 2028. The report outlines key insights into the competitive landscape, market segmentation, and emerging trends that are shaping the future of credit card usage and acceptance across the nation.

The Indian credit card market is undergoing a transformation, fueled by the rapidly evolving consumer spending habits, the push for a cashless economy, and technological advancements in payment systems. An increase in cashless transactions and the introduction of co-branded credit cards are just a few of the catalysts behind the market's robust growth trajectory.

Surge in Digital Payments

Reflecting on the recent achievements, credit card issuers in India have set a new benchmark with the circulation of over 78 million active credit cards and a notable spending volume. Digital payments, spurred by the proliferation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, are significantly influencing the credit card landscape. The integration of credit cards with UPI interfaces is revolutionizing payment methods, propelling convenience and enhancing consumer experiences.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report offers a granular analysis of the market, categorizing it by various factors including type, card company, credit limit, and card benefits. This segmentation provides a closer look at the preferences and trends among Indian users.

Industry Leading Players

Pivotal to the narrative, industry giants such as HDFC Bank Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, and ICICI Bank Limited are identified as major influencers within the market. Their impact and competitive strategies shine a light on the diversity and depth of offerings in the credit card space.

Shifting Dynamics due to NBFC Involvement

Additionally, the entry of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) into the credit business is set to stir the competitive pot, bringing fresh offerings to a market keen on innovative financial products.

Regional Analysis & Growth Opportunities Detailed Regional Analysis



The report delves into regional contributions to the market, highlighting the growth opportunities across the north, south, east, and west of India. Each region's unique market conditions are examined, offering a comprehensive overview of the nationwide credit card usage patterns.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing adoption of cashless transactions

Greater consumer awareness and credit card literacy

Technological advancements facilitating ease of use

Rising co-branded and personalized card offerings

Conclusive Outlook on India's Credit Card Landscape

The research concludes with a profound outlook that stretches beyond current market practices to forecast trends and opportunities which industry stakeholders may leverage. It is poised to serve as a pivotal reference for market players, investors, and policymakers, as they navigate the expansive domain of India’s credit card market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $150 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $350 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered India

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

HDFC Bank Limited

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

Axis Bank Limited

Citibank India

Bank of Baroda

RBL Bank Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Punjab National Bank

IndusInd Bank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrw60q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment