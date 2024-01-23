SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Philadelphia, PA

Redondo Beach, CA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Philadelphia Grays Ferry , located in and serving the city of Philadelphia, PA.

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 3114 Grays Ferry Avenue and offers 104,992 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 2’x5’ to 11’x25’. The facility offers badly needed supply to nearby dense residential neighborhoods, with a three-mile population of 497,000, who currently have less than 2.5 square feet per capita of storage options. The new store is also the closest self-storage facility to both Drexel and UPenn, making it ideally placed to support the student market.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Keystone State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

“I am very happy to announce that SecureSpace Grays Ferry is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “Philadelphia is a high-barrier market and this store complements our other facilities in the city. We are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of residents of this underserved community.”

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Philadelphia Grays Ferry is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.