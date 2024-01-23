Middle East & Africa Miticides: Reaching US$ 49.34 Million by 2028, Industry Report

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Miticides Market Forecast to 2028 -Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis forecasts promising expansion within the Middle East & Africa miticides market, with a projection to ascend from its current value of US$ 39.29 million in 2022 to an estimated US$ 49.34 million by the year 2028, advancing at a steady CAGR of 3.9%.



Innovative Crop Protection Solutions Fueling Market Advancements in the Region

As the agricultural sector continues to seek sustainable solutions to pest infestations, innovative miticides stand at the forefront of crop protection practices. The demand for chemical treatments that effectively target mites without harming beneficial species has led to the emergence of advanced formulation miticides—including those leveraging chemical compounds such as omite and palictran. These products are gaining traction due to their efficacy in all lifecycle stages of mites and their dual role as fungicides, minimizing agricultural production costs for farmers throughout the region.

Ongoing Developments and Regional Crop Production Boosting Miticide Adoption

Faced with challenges including water scarcity and land management, farmers in Middle East & Africa increasingly rely on miticides to safeguard their yields from pests such as desert locusts. The upward trend in citrus fruit production in nations like South Africa and Egypt underscores the need for robust miticide applications to protect against mite-related crop losses. Moreover, the global dominance of these regions in the production of dates—a crop susceptible to mite infestation—further substantiates the escalating demand for effective miticides among agricultural producers.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation Overview

The detailed market analysis encompasses various key segments including source, form, crop type, and country. Insights include:

Synthetic miticides holding a dominant market share in source segmentation.

Liquid formulations outpacing dry forms in terms of market preference.

The fruits and vegetables sector leading the crop type segment within the market.

The Rest of Middle East & Africa category commanding the largest regional market share.

These nuances of the market are meticulously examined, providing stakeholders with comprehensive insights to navigate the Middle East & Africa miticides landscape.

Leading Industry Participants Spearheading Market Progression

Prominent companies operating in the Middle East & Africa miticides market are underscored by notable entities, including BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, FMC Corp, Gowan Co, Kemin Industries Inc., Oro Agri International BV, Syngenta AG, and UPL Ltd. Their ongoing innovations and market strategies continue to shape the competitive landscape and drive industry development.

The detailed market overview offers in-depth analysis for stakeholders, industry players, investors, and policymakers to understand current trends, market dynamics, and the potential for future growth within the vital agricultural sector in the Middle East & Africa region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.29 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $49.34 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

