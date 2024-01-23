InventHelp Inventor Develops Compact & Portable Charcoal Grill (AJD-177)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create an easier way to transport and use a charcoal grill at remote locations like a campsite, beach or even the backyard,” said an inventor, from Grayson, Ga., “so I invented the LIL JOE. My design enables you to prepare delicious charcoal-grilled food with minimal hassle and cleanup.”



The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and portable alternative to conventional charcoal grills. In doing so, it can be easily transported to and from remote locations in a backpack or carrier. As a result, it enables the user to enjoy the smokey flavor of charcoal-grilled food at remote locations without having to transport a full sized charcoal grill. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for grilling enthusiasts, campers, tailgaters, beach goers, etc.

