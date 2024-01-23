Casino Market Industry Forecast Reveals Surge to $165.72 Billion by 2028 with Digital Transformation and Cryptocurrency Integration

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casino Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest report on the global casino market highlights significant growth, with expectations for the industry to swell from $131.42 billion in 2023 to an impressive $165.72 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics, future trends, and potential opportunities, positioning it as an essential resource for stakeholders in the casino sector.

The casino industry, experiencing a renaissance through digitization and a shift towards online gambling, is witnessing the rising popularity of cryptocurrency casinos. Innovations, alongside a deepened focus on responsible gambling, are propelling market growth, drawing attention from both established players and new entrants.

Key Market Dynamics Influencing Growth

Online Gambling Expansion

Smartphone Proliferation

Innovative Casino Products

Strategic Industry Partnerships

The report underscores the growing dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the global casino market, bolstered by evolving consumer behaviors and burgeoning tourism sectors. The detailed geographic assessment provides strategic insights into the vitality of various regions within the industry.

Gambling machines, gaming tables, and novel casino experiences are discussed in the report. The document leverages industry-specific metrics to provide a nuanced understanding of segment performance, addressing both offline and online modalities.

Industry Leaders Making Strategic Moves

With major corporations like 888 Holdings PLC and Caesars Entertainment Corporation, the casino market is rife with tactical mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships aiming to solidify market positioning and leverage collective strengths.

The global casino market research report presents in-depth market analysis, reflecting cutting-edge industry trends such as the integration of advanced gaming technologies. It also spotlights operational strategies and expansion plans of front-runners in the gambling domain.

This comprehensive research report is poised to be an indispensable tool for industry investors, strategists, and stakeholders planning to navigate the complex terrain of the casino industry with data-driven confidence.

The casino market research report is devised to serve a diversity of informational needs, offering a meticulous examination of the interplay between market forces, technological advancements, and consumer preferences shaping the future of gambling worldwide.

Please note, the market value detailed in the report represents the actualized revenues recognized by entities within the industry over the specified period and geography.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

888 Holdings plc

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Melco Resorts and Entertainment Limited

Delaware Park Casino & Racing

Eldorado Reno Resort Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel Casino & Marina

Harrington Raceway & Casino

LC International Limited

MGM Resorts International

Palms Casino Resort

Penn Entertainment Inc.

Bally's Corporation

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Genting Group

Golden Entertainment Inc.

Hard Rock International Inc.

SJM Holdings Limited

Station Casinos LLC

Star Entertainment Group Limited

Tropicana Entertainment Inc.

Wynn Resorts Limited

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.

Isle of Capri Casinos Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2xse2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.