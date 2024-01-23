Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Present the Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

LONDON, January 23, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a presentation to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 15:00 CET (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT).
The presentation will be hosted by:
- Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
For investors, analysts and journalists who wish to attend in person the presentation is being held at SEB, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway.
Those who wish to participate in the live presentation online may access it here
Those who wish to dial in:
Denmark: +45 7876 8490
Sweden: +46 8 1241 0952
Norway: +47 2195 6342
United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819
United States: +1 646-787-0157
Participants dial in numbers: 132928
Pin code for all countries: 8088
The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com
Alex Ng
Vice President Strategy & Business Development
UK +44 (0) 2076118913
al.ng@stolt.com
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).