Thoracolumbar Spine Devices Market Size Worth USD 8.75 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thoracolumbar spine devices market size was USD 5.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. High prevalence of spinal disorders, and continuous technological advancements are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Thoracolumbar spine devices offer improved stability against flexion forces and additional rotational stability. This is crucial for patients, particularly those with thoracolumbar and lumbar spine fractures. The improved stability provided by these advanced devices addresses limitations associated with conventional systems, making these more effective and desirable for both patients and healthcare providers. Increasing cases of various spinal disorders globally, including vertebral fracture, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, and excessive kyphosis. These conditions contribute to rising demand for effective treatment options, such as thoracolumbar spine devices

The technological advancements are driving revenue growth of the market due to enhanced intraoperative execution. Technologies such as robotics contribute to improved intraoperative execution of spinal surgery. Robotic assistance provides benefits such as enhanced screw accuracy, better deformity correction, and reduced radiation exposure for surgical teams. These advancements result in more precise and effective surgical procedures, addressing issues in the thoracolumbar region with improved accuracy.

The strong competition from companies involved in virgin plastics is one of the factors restraining market revenue growth due to complexity of the procedure. The surgical procedures involving thoracolumbar spine fractures often require specialized devices for stabilization and fixation. Complexity of the spine and need for precision in instrumentation contribute to development and manufacturing of advanced and technologically sophisticated devices.

A recent trend in the market is growing emphasis on elevating spinal injuries to intensify market magnification. Spinal disorders are becoming more commonplace globally, there has been a significant rise in the frequency of spine injuries. As a result, this is driving the need for spinal devices. Treatment of congenital defects and degenerative disc problems are the major goals of spine surgeries.

Segment Insights

Device Type Insights:

On the basis of device type, the global thoracolumbar spine devices market is segmented into spinal fusion devices and non-fusion devices. Spinal fusion devices segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing use of spinal fusion devices for stabilization and correction of spinal issues. Spinal fusion is performed to connect two or more bones in any part of the spine, including the thoracolumbar area. This connection prevents movement between the vertebrae, addressing issues such as instability and deformities.

Spinal non fusion devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2022, due to technological advancements. Ongoing technological advances, including development of innovative spine products, contribute to the dominance of non-fusion devices. Companies are focusing on delivering comprehensive biologics, cervical, and thoracolumbar solutions, as well as navigation and robotics technologies, enhancing the overall effectiveness of non-fusion devices.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global thoracolumbar spine devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and orthopedic clinics. On the basis of end-use, the orthopedic clinics is expected to register highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, due to introduction of robotic surgery. The guideline introduces robotic systems for thoracolumbar pedicle screw placement. Robotic surgery is highlighted as a technology that can provide accurate screw placement, especially in cases of spinal deformities, anatomical anomalies, and minimally invasive procedures.

Hospitals segment held the largest revenue share and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period due to Surgical Procedures. Hospitals are major centers for surgical procedures, and thoracolumbar spine devices are commonly used in spinal surgeries. The demand for these devices is directly related to the number of spinal surgeries performed in hospital settings.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global thoracolumbar spine devices market in 2022, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The U.S. healthcare sector is expanding rapidly in emerging economies, which is supporting growth of the surgical procedures market. In addition, increasing cases of spinal diseases is rising, and major manufacturers are investing more in technological advancements in thoracolumbar spine devices. For instance, On October 9, 2023, Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced that DePuy Synthes, its Orthopaedics Company, received 510(k) clearances from the FDA for the TriALTIS Spine System and TriALTIS Navigation Enabled Instruments.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly fast market growth rate over the forecast period due to the ongoing expansion driven by advancing healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness, and a sizable patient pool, positioning Asia-Pacific as the swiftest-growing market in terms of thoracolumbar spine devices.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 5.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 8.75 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2020-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., K2M, Inc., Spinal Elements, Inc., Amedica Corporation, Joimax GmbH, CoreLink, LLC, Osseus Fusion Systems, Precision Spine, Inc., Captiva Spine, Implanet, Life Spine. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation



Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global thoracolumbar spine devices market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient thoracolumbar spine devices solutions. Some major players included in the global thoracolumbar spine devices market report are:

Strategic Development

On October 25, 2023 the VRTX System, the first commercially available cervical to sacrum spine system, was introduced by Aspen Medical Products with the goal of transforming spinal treatment in acute settings. In order to minimize issues for patients waiting for a custom Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), the prefabricated design allows for quick fitting. The objectives of Aspen's VRTX System are to guarantee user-friendliness, reduce duration of stay, and improve operational efficiency. By offering a comprehensive spine treatment, this innovation demonstrates Aspen's dedication to enhancing the hospital environment. The VRTX System, is a prime example of Aspen's clinical solutions leadership and innovation in spine care.





On June 26, 2023, Genesys Spine launched the SIros O Oblique SI Fusion system, expanding its offerings for sacroiliac joint fusion under thoracolumbar spine devices. This system, the third in Genesys Spine's SI joint fusion lineup, incorporates patented rifled inner diameter and 3D Printed nanostructure for osteoconduction. The system, celebrated for its minimally invasive design, offers comprehensive instrumentation for smooth implant delivery, minimizing bleeding, and enhancing operative efficiencies. Dr. Jessen Mukalel, the first U.S. physician to use SIros O, reported a successful procedure, foreseeing optimized outcomes and potential reductions in opioid use for sacroiliitis.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global thoracolumbar spine devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Spinal Fusion Devices Pedicle Screw Systems Rods and Plates Interbody Fusion Devices (e.g., cages) Bone Grafts and Substitutes Non-fusion Devices Dynamic Stabilization Devices Artificial Discs Annulus Repair Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Lumbar Thoracic Trauma and Fractures Spinal Cord Injuries Fractures of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Scoliosis Idiopathic Scoliosis Neuromuscular Scoliosis Tumor and Infection Removal Spinal Tumors Infections of the Spine

Infections of the Spine End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Orthopedic Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



