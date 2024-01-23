Global ginger market is expected to reach US$ 6.29 billion by 2030: Driven by increasing popularity of ginger for its health and culinary benefits.

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ginger Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ginger market is experiencing a significant growth spurt, projected to soar to a valuation of US$ 6.29 billion by the year 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 6.08% from 2024-2030. A recent research publication added to our comprehensive collection of market insights delves deep into this expansion, shining a light on the driving forces behind this uptick, including increased health consciousness and culinary diversity.

Ginger, the aromatic and pungent root revered for centuries for its medicinal properties, now claims a staple spot in kitchens worldwide. The latest report reveals a burgeoning demand spurred by ginger’s versatility as both a spice and a health supplement.

Burgeoning Demand for Fresh Ginger Bolsters Market Dominance

The market analysis segments ginger into various products: fresh, dried, preserved, pickled, crystallized, powdered, and more. Fresh ginger, in particular, is capturing the lion’s share of the market thanks to its multifaceted use in culinary traditions and its recognized health benefits.

Fresh ginger’s rise is fueled by an upshift in the 'farm-to-table' movement and a surging preference for natural, unprocessed ingredients. Moreover, consumer interest in organic ginger is growing, indicative of a larger trend towards environmentally sustainable practices.

China Maintains Stronghold on Global Ginger Production

The research emphasizes China’s pivotal role in the global ginger market, accounting for a significant share of worldwide production. Thanks to its vast agricultural areas and advantageous climate conditions, China meets over 60% of the globe’s ginger requirements with an adept mixture of traditional and advanced farming practices.

Lower production costs and a diverse product portfolio have positioned China as a leader in the international ginger trade, backed by strategic government support and sturdy infrastructure.

In addition to country-wise breakdowns, the report also provides a close look at key global players shaping the ginger market landscape:

Archer Daniels Midland Company Kerry Group Olam International Limited Company CHS Inc. Company Nestle SA McCormick & Co. Inc SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC The Canadian Ginger Co. The Ginger People Monterey Bay Spice Co.

The detailed analysis provides insights into the recent developments and financial standings of these entities, enhancing understanding of their part in the ginger market's growth.

This robust compilation of market trends, forecasts, and company profiles provides invaluable insight to stakeholders in the food and beverage, agricultural, pharmaceutical, and health and wellness sectors, underlining the global ginger market's dynamic nature and its trajectory through 2030.

