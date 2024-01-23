NUBIA BRAND INTERNATIONAL CORP. CONFIRMS PRIOR UPDATE ON REDEMPTION REVERSAL REQUESTS IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING ITS BUSINESS COMBINATION

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubia Brand International Corp. (the “Company” or “Nubia”), confirms today that it will not be accepting any requests for redemption reversals in connection with closing the business combination (the “Business Combination”) between the Company and Honeycomb Battery Company (“Honeycomb”), as described in the definitive proxy statement initially filed by Nubia with the SEC on November 8, 2023 (the “Proxy Statement”).

About Nubia Brand International Corp.

Nubia is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb formerly the energy solutions division of Global Graphene Group, Inc., is a Dayton, Ohio, USA-based advanced battery technology company focused on the development and commercialization of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies.

