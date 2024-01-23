[Latest] Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.3 Billion by 2032 at a 5.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Artificial Grass Turf Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Hybrid, Others), By Material (Infill Materials, Backing Material), By Filament (Monofilament, Multi Filament), By End Use (Landscaping and Leisure, Sports Fields, Playgrounds and Recreational Spaces, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Artificial Grass Turf Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.3 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Artificial Grass Turf Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Low-Maintenance Landscaping: Artificial grass provides a lush and green appearance without the need for regular watering, mowing, or fertilization, making it an attractive option for both residential and commercial applications.

Growing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability: The artificial grass turf market is benefiting from an increasing awareness of environmental sustainability. As water conservation becomes a crucial concern in many regions, artificial grass offers a water-efficient alternative to traditional lawns. It eliminates the need for extensive irrigation, contributing to water conservation efforts.

Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies: Ongoing advancements in manufacturing technologies have played a pivotal role in the artificial grass turf market. Improved materials, such as advanced polymers and synthetic fibers, enhance the durability and natural appearance of artificial grass. These technological innovations contribute to a more realistic look and feel, making artificial grass a preferred choice for landscaping projects.

Expanding Applications in Sports and Recreational Facilities: The artificial grass turf market is experiencing growth due to its expanding applications in sports and recreational facilities. Synthetic turf is increasingly being used in sports fields, including soccer, football, and golf, as it offers consistent playing surfaces and requires minimal maintenance compared to natural grass. The versatility of artificial grass also extends to recreational spaces like parks and playgrounds.

Climate Resilience and Adaptability: Artificial grass turf’s ability to withstand various weather conditions and climates contributes to its market growth. Unlike natural grass, synthetic turf remains green and usable in adverse weather, such as extreme heat or heavy rainfall. This resilience makes artificial grass a desirable option for regions facing challenges related to climate fluctuations.

Investments in Residential and Commercial Infrastructure: The artificial grass turf market is influenced by increasing investments in residential and commercial infrastructure projects. Real estate developers and landscape designers incorporate artificial grass in their projects to create aesthetically pleasing and functional outdoor spaces. The market growth is, therefore, closely tied to the overall development and construction activities in various regions.

Government Initiatives Promoting Water Conservation: Government initiatives focused on water conservation further fuel the growth of the artificial grass turf market. Many regions facing water scarcity issues have introduced regulations and incentives to encourage the use of water-efficient landscaping solutions. Artificial grass, requiring minimal to no water, aligns with these initiatives and receives support from policymakers, contributing to its increased adoption in both public and private spaces.

Artificial Grass Turf Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Mohawk Industries, Inc. finalized the acquisition of Foss Floors, a Georgia-based company specializing in needle-punch technology for nonwoven materials. Foss Floors’ expertise complements Mohawk’s capabilities, particularly in the production of carpets and artificial turfs.

In 2021, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. successfully acquired Stainmaster, a highly trusted and renowned carpet brand. This strategic move enhances Lowe’s position in the home improvement retail sector, bringing a well-established and reputable player under its umbrella.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 17.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Material, Filament, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Artificial Grass Turf Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Artificial Grass Turf Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The artificial grass turf market experienced disruptions in its supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions on international trade, lockdowns, and transportation challenges hindered the timely procurement of raw materials and components, affecting manufacturing processes and product availability.

Project Delays and Cancellations: Many landscaping and infrastructure projects were delayed or canceled as a result of the economic uncertainties and restrictions imposed during the pandemic. The slowdown in construction activities directly impacted the demand for artificial grass turf in both residential and commercial sectors.

Shifts in Consumer Spending Priorities: Changes in consumer spending patterns influenced the artificial grass turf market. With economic uncertainties and shifts in priorities, homeowners and businesses reassessed their budgets, leading to a temporary decline in the demand for non-essential products and services, including landscaping projects.

Recovery Measures in the Artificial Grass Turf Market Post-COVID: Resurgence in Landscaping Projects: As economies gradually reopen and construction activities resume, there is a resurgence in landscaping projects, contributing to the recovery of the artificial grass turf market. The pent-up demand for beautification and outdoor space enhancement projects drives the need for artificial grass in residential and commercial settings.

Emphasis on Home Improvement: The increased focus on home environments during lockdowns has led to a surge in home improvement projects. Homeowners, recognizing the value of enhancing their living spaces, are investing in artificial grass turf for its aesthetic appeal and low-maintenance features, driving post-pandemic market recovery.

Rising Popularity in Recreational Spaces: The recovery of the artificial grass turf market is bolstered by the rising popularity of synthetic turf in recreational spaces. With a growing emphasis on outdoor activities and the importance of safe and usable spaces, artificial grass has increased adoption in parks, playgrounds, and other recreational areas.

Adoption of Online Sales Channels: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of online sales channels in the artificial grass turf market. Companies are leveraging digital platforms to reach customers, showcase product offerings, and facilitate transactions. This shift allows for a broader market reach and provides a convenient and safe means for customers to explore and purchase artificial grass products.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Artificial Grass Turf Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Artificial Grass Turf Market – Regional Analysis

The Artificial Grass Turf Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, artificial grass turf trends include a surge in residential landscaping projects, driven by the desire for low-maintenance lawns. The sports industry also Favors synthetic turf for its use in professional and community sports fields, emphasizing durability and all-weather playability.

Europe: In Europe, a notable trend is the increasing adoption of artificial grass turf in urban spaces and residential areas, aligning with sustainability goals. Sports facilities across Europe are transitioning to synthetic turf for enhanced playability and resource efficiency, reflecting the continent’s commitment to eco-friendly solutions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region witnesses a rising trend in the use of artificial grass turf for recreational spaces in densely populated urban areas. Increased construction and infrastructure projects contribute to the growing demand for synthetic turf in commercial and public spaces. Additionally, the sports industry shows a preference for synthetic surfaces for cricket and soccer fields.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, the artificial grass turf market is driven by a surge in landscaping projects in urban developments. Sports facilities in the Middle East are adopting synthetic turf for its suitability in arid climates, ensuring year-round playability. The emphasis on water conservation aligns with the use of artificial grass in landscaping across the region.

List of the prominent players in the Artificial Grass Turf Market:

TenCate Grass (Ten Cate Grass B.V.)

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Victoria PLC

CoCreation Grass Corporation

ForestGrass

SIS Pitches Ltd.

Act Global

FieldTurf

Controlled Products LLC (GrassTex)

Condor Grass

CCGrass

Challenger Industries Inc.

Global Syn-Turf Inc.

Synlawn Artificial Grass

Others

The Artificial Grass Turf Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Nylon

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Hybrid

Others

By Material

Infill Materials

Backing Material

By Filament

Monofilament

Multi Filament

By End Use

Landscaping and Leisure

Sports Fields

Playgrounds and Recreational Spaces

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

