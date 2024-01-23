United States Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2018-2028: Technological Innovations Underpinning Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Diagnostics Market is projected to witness significant growth between 2018 and 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.93% through 2028, as per a comprehensive market analysis. Valued at USD 35.66 Billion in 2022, the market's expansion is propelled by a variety of factors, including advancements in diagnostic technologies and an increased focus on personalized healthcare.

Rising Demand for Advanced Diagnostics in the United States

There has been a surge in the utilization of cutting-edge diagnostic tests owing to the escalating burden of infectious and chronic diseases. An increasing number of healthcare providers are now adopting automated platforms that offer more accurate, reliable, and time-efficient diagnostic procedures. The recent pandemic has laid bare the importance of prompt and accurate diagnostics in managing infectious diseases and controlling outbreaks. Furthermore, the adoption of newer technologies such as next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy, and AI-driven diagnostic solutions has further solidified the imperative role of diagnostics in modern healthcare.

Technological Innovations Underpinning Market Growth

The integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is revolutionizing the diagnostics landscape of the United States. These innovations aid in the earlier detection of diseases and the delivery of customized treatment plans. Additionally, the shift towards Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) has been instrumental in enhancing the efficiency of patient management strategies. The digital transformation of pathology, including the advent of digital pathology platforms and their increasing adoption across the United States, is facilitating improvements in the quality and speed of diagnoses.

Segmental Insights: Regional Dominance and Market Performance



The Northeast region is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the United States Diagnostics Market because of its robust healthcare infrastructure, notable healthcare spending, and the presence of industry-leading companies. Reagents are projected to remain at the forefront of product type demand, as they are essential in a plethora of diagnostic applications. Moreover, Infectious Disease Testing is expected to lead the Type of Test segment, due to the heightened need for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools in light of recent infectious disease outbreaks.

With the healthcare landscape continually evolving, diagnostic companies are challenged to innovate and provide affordable and efficient diagnostic solutions. The industry faces hurdles such as the complexity of reimbursement scenarios, which could impact demand. Nonetheless, the soaring development of user-friendly diagnostic devices and the incorporation of digital pathology are setting the stage for a more connected and efficient healthcare system in the United States.

In essence, the United States Diagnostics Market is on a trajectory of growth and innovation, with a focus on enhancing the accessibility and quality of healthcare services through cutting-edge diagnostic solutions. As the industry moves forward, it is expected to continue making strides in improving patient outcomes and disease management strategies.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $59.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered United States

United States Diagnostics Market, By Product Type:

Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

United States Diagnostics Market, By Type of Test:

Infectious Disease Testing

Lipid Panel

Metabolic Panel

Others

United States Diagnostics Market, By Technique:

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Techniques

Molecular Diagnostics

Tissue Diagnostics

Others

United States Diagnostics Market, By Usability:

Reusable

Disposable

United States Diagnostics Market, By Application:

Infectious Diseases Cancer

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Others

United States Diagnostics Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Public labs

Diagnostic Centers

Point-of-Care Testing Centers

Private or Commercial Laboratories

Others

United States Diagnostics Market, By Region:

Northeast Region

Midwest Region

West Region

South Region

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Biomerieux Inc.

